WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is speaking with one voice in response to recent criticism of the justices' ethical practices: No need to fix what isn't broken.

The justices' response on Tuesday struck some critics and ethics experts as tone-deaf at a time of heightened attention on the justices' travel and private business transactions. That comes against the backdrop of a historic dip in public approval as measured by opinion polls.

Deeply divided on some of the most contentious issues of the day — including abortion, gun rights and the place of religion in public life — the court's six conservatives and three liberals seem united on this particular principle: on ethics they will set their own rules and police themselves.

