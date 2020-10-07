Leaders of nonprofit organizations focused on child welfare urged New Mexico lawmakers Wednesday to help eradicate the institutional racism that leads to disproportionate numbers of minority youth in the juvenile justice system.
"Until we live in a race neutral world, race neutral strategies will never be effective," Danielle J. Lipow, senior associate for the Baltimore-based Annie E. Casey Foundation, told members of the legislative Criminal Justice Reform Subcommittee.
Any reform of the youth justice system "must prioritize racial inequity," she said.
Nationwide, Lipow said, Native American youth are more than twice as likely to be confined than white youth, and African American youth are almost five times more likely than whites to be caught up in the system.
"The Hispanic rate is likely higher," too, she said.
In New Mexico, where populations of Hispanic and Native American youth are far larger than in the U.S. overall, and the Black population is much smaller, the rates of incarcerated youth don't follow national trends. Here, a lopsided number of Hispanic kids are referred to the juvenile system for services, data show, while rates are lower for Native American and white kids.
According to a fiscal year 2019 report by the state Children, Youth and Families Department, which oversees New Mexico's juvenile justice services, about two-thirds of the youth who were referred to the agency between 2015 and 2019 were Hispanic, while the rate of the state's Hispanic youth was lower, at 60 percent.
Children and teens can be referred to the agency for either criminal offenses, probation violations or nondelinquent issues, such as truancy or running away from home. When it comes to probation violations, Hispanic youth made up three-quarters of the referrals in the state.
Roberto Rodriguez, a community organizer for the Albuquerque-based SouthWest Organizing Project, which works to support at-risk communities and youth, told lawmakers, "It's not just a problem here in New Mexico, but it's accentuated here in New Mexico because we have such a higher population of Hispanic youth."
Other community advocates pushing for improvements to the state's juvenile justice services said they find it difficult to get an accurate picture of how many youth are immersed in the system and how much it costs taxpayers to fund it.
Albino Garcia, founder of La Plazita Institute, an Albuquerque-based group that aids youth, said it's time to take an "analysis of the juvenile justice program and what it costs."
He said he had heard it costs about $300 per day to detain a juvenile. "That's almost $10,000 a month, $100,000 a year. That's just one kid."
The costs are likely higher.
A Legislative Finance Committee report issued in December 2018 examined the costs of detaining youth in the state. "In 2014, the average cost of confinement per day for youth in the United States was $408 and in New Mexico was $488," the report said. "The average cost of confinement per day for youth in New Mexico in 2018 was $637, a 32 percent increase since FY16."
The overall cost of operating youth detention facilities increased in the state while the number of youth held in them declined, the committee report said.
According to CYFD, the number of youth referred for services declined from 10,260 in fiscal year 2015 to 7,652 in fiscal year 2019, a drop of more than 25 percent. The number of youth detentions, meanwhile, dropped 70 percent in that period — to 953 in 2019 from 3,160 in 2015.
The numbers likely have declined this year, as well, in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Charlie Moore-Pabst, a spokesman for CYFD, said in an email Wednesday, "110 youth are in secure detention and 8 are in reintegration facilities. For comparison, six months ago we had 141 kids in commitment, so our population has decreased since the pandemic began.
"There are currently 713 young people on formal supervision with the department," Moore-Pabst added.
Lipow told lawmakers it's necessary to build partnerships with grassroots local organizations to address challenges within the juvenile justice system. And rehabilitation of all but the most violent offenders is possible, she said.
Comprehensive data is vital, she added. "It's great to have a vision of where you want to go, but you can't figure out how to get there without knowing where you are starting. You need to know about referrals and diversions, probation, placements in and out of state facilities, and commitment to state facilities."
Rep. Gail Chasey, D-Albuquerque, said one reason youth justice reform is challenging is because high-profile violent crimes by youth lead the community to believe "we have these dangerous kids running around with guns."
Rep. Antonio "Moe" Maestas, D-Albuquerque, chairman of the subcommittee, asked Lipow how her recommendations would help decrease crime — a big concern for New Mexico residents, he said.
When communities provide resources to connect youth to positive role models and adults around them, "we make each other safe," she said, adding, "We can't incarcerate ourselves into safety."
