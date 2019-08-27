SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico— Tropical Storm Dorian dumped rain on the Windward Islands of the eastern Caribbean on Tuesday, gathering power on a path to brush past Puerto Rico’s southwest coast and hit the eastern Dominican Republic on Wednesday at near hurricane strength.
A still-uncertain long-term track showed the storm near Florida over the weekend.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch and a tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico and for the Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Samaná and a tropical storm warning for Martinique.
The center said the storm had maximum sustained winds near 50 miles per hour and was forecast to strengthen during the next 48 hours before passing near or south of the U.S. territory.
The storm was centered about 325 miles southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico, and was moving west-northwest at 13 mph .
The storm knocked out power overnight in Barbados, where crews began clearing downed trees and repairing the electrical grid early Tuesday.
In Puerto Rico, some grocery stores ran out of bottled water as people rushed to buy supplies including generators and filled their cars with gasoline.
Many worried about power outages and heavy rains on an island still struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm that hit in September 2017. Some 30,000 homes still have blue tarps as roofs and the electrical grid remains fragile and prone to outages even during brief rain showers.
“The biggest problem will be the rain,” said Roberto García, a forecaster with the National Meteorological Service in Puerto Rico.