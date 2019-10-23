Stethoscope faces uncertain prognosis

In this 1915-1923 photo made available by the Library of Congress, a doctor examines a child with a stethoscope, accompanied by a nurse, in the United States. Two centuries after its invention, the stethoscope _ the very symbol of the medical profession _ is facing an uncertain prognosis. It is threatened by hand-held devices that are also pressed against the chest but rely on ultrasound technology, artificial intelligence and smartphone apps instead of doctors’ ears to help detect leaks, murmurs, abnormal rhythms and other problems in the heart, lungs and elsewhere. (Harris & Ewing/Library of Congress via AP)