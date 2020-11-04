Staffers at a state prison south of Santa Fe spread the novel coronavirus to inmates, leading to the facility’s largest outbreak since the pandemic began, prison officials said Wednesday.
After a few reports of infected staff and inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico over the past several days, state health officials announced 37 new cases there Tuesday and seven additional cases Wednesday, for a total of 48.
The outbreak comes as the state is seeing its worst spike in novel coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in March. Tuesday's caseload at the prison was part of a record daily count of new positive test results in both Santa Fe County and New Mexico.
State corrections officials had suspended visitations and barred outside volunteers from working at the prison since the pandemic arrived in New Mexico, so the only way the virus could be brought inside was by staffers, who were more likely to contract it during the current surge, said Eric Harrison, a spokesman for the Corrections Department.
“When we start to see community spread, this is the unfortunate reality in congregate living settings,” Harrison said. “The staff have to go home to their families. The staff have to live in their communities.”
The maximum-security prison is the latest detention facility in New Mexico to grapple with an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which can spread faster in close quarters.
Others include the Cibola County Correctional Center, with 348 reported cases, and the Otero County Prison Facility, with 472 total cases among federal inmates and 396 among state inmates.
Inmates who test positive are separated from the general population and placed with other infected inmates for 14 days, Harrison said.
The department tests 50 percent of staff at all state prisons each week, he added, which means a prison’s entire staff is tested about twice a month.
Also, about 5 percent of inmates are routinely tested every week, Harrison said.
The surge has prompted more extensive contact tracing of inmates who test positive, he said. That involves looking through camera footage to see who the infected inmate came into contact with, be it other inmates or staffers, he said.
The department then tests the people who made contact with the infected inmate.
Corrections officials, Harrison said, are working with the state Department of Health to develop a broader testing plan.
Lalita Moskowitz of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico said spot-testing inmates who had direct contact with an infected person is insufficient for an outbreak in a prison, where so many people are in close contact.
“Once a staff member has tested positive, they’ve come into contact likely with hundreds of inmates [and] other staff,” Moskowitz said.
All inmates should be tested regularly in addition to all staff, she added.
The best way to prevent outbreaks in prisons, she said, is to reduce the population by releasing lower-level offenders. In the meantime, prisons should follow basic guidelines, such as sanitizing common areas, ensuring inmates have soap and other hygiene products and staffers wear masks.
Moskowitz was uncertain how well the Penitentiary of New Mexico was enforcing mask policies, but a common complaint from inmates, she said, is that prison personnel don’t consistently wear masks.
Harrison said all inmates and staff are required to wear masks in all state prisons.
James Ralston of Arizona said his nephew, who is incarcerated at the prison, normally calls him every couple of days but stopped a week ago.
Ralston became concerned when the Corrections Department website indicated the prison was locked down but gave no reason why.
He wondered whether there was a riot or some other violence but was unable to find out because he couldn’t reach anyone at the prison using the phone numbers on the website.
Now that he knows the lockdown was due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Ralston said, he’d like to know his nephew is healthy.
“Not to tell the public anything, it’s just not fair to people who are on the outside waiting to hear from someone that's a relative of theirs on the inside,” Ralston said.
Harrison said people who want information about inmates, including whether they’ve tested positive for COVID-19, should go to the “constituent services” section of the website and use the email address listed there.
