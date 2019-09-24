MADRID — The Supreme Court in Spain on Tuesday approved the government’s plan to exhume Francisco Franco, the former dictator, in a case that revived the debate over his legacy, 80 years after he won the country’s civil war and started building the underground basilica in which he was later buried.
The decision follows a yearlong judicial battle between the caretaker Socialist government of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and the family of Franco, who sought to block the exhumation.
Sánchez, writing on Twitter, called the ruling “a great victory of Spanish democracy,” saying that the exhumation plan had been driven by “the determination to compensate for the suffering of the victims” of Franco.
Franco’s relatives said Tuesday that they would appeal to the Spanish Constitutional Court, but they will first have to demonstrate that the Supreme Court ruling breached fundamental rights guaranteed by the constitution.
The judges approved the exhumation unanimously, according to a spokeswoman for the court. Their decision was made behind closed doors, and a full verdict is expected to be published in the coming days.
Franco’s family promised on Tuesday to pursue its legal battle “to the very end,” but Sánchez’s administration responded that it would go ahead with the exhumation “very quickly,” which presumably means before Nov. 10, when Spain is to hold a repeat national election.