North Central Regional Transit District will resume its Blue Bus routes Monday with some restrictions as it works to phase in service after closing because three employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
All routes will operate either through "demand service" or reservations, with the exception of the 290 Edgewood route and the 170 Jicarilla route. The 170 route will continue to serve paratransit customers in the Chama/Dulce area.
Demand service allows riders to call and schedule a trip at established bus stops. Riders are asked to limit trips to those that are essential.
The 190 Chama route will provide demand service within Chama and Tierra Amarilla.
Face coverings are required and must remain on for the entire trip. Seating capacity is tighter due to social distancing and groups being limited to five riders or less.
The district's bus service was suspended Nov. 16 after three employees at the Taos facility tested positive for the coronavirus. Some of the infected employees interacted with employees from the Española facility.
All employees in Taos, Santa Fe, Española and Chama were tested and quarantined while they awaited results. No more employees tested positive.
For the latest information on routes and to schedule service, call 505-629-4725, ext. 2, or 866-206-0754, ext. 2, and visit RidetheBlueBus.com.
