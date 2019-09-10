Share of uninsured Americans rises for 1st time in a decade

FILE - This June 13, 2018 file photo, shows United States currency in Zelienople, Pa. The proportion of Americans without health insurance edged up in 2018 - the first increase in nearly a decade after coverage had significantly increased under President Barack Obama’s health care law. The Census Bureau also said in an annual report Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, that household income rose last year at its slowest pace in four years and finally matched its previous peak set in 1999. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)