Staff members presented the Santa Fe school board with new scripts and instructional videos Tuesday night that the district will use to teach students how to respond to on-campus threats.
In August, there was a parent backlash after the district proposed a single instructional video for grades K-12 that taught students three courses of action — run, hide, fight — in the event of an active shooter.
Tuesday's presentation featured a teacher script for kindergarten through third grade classrooms and two separate videos — one for fourth through sixth grades and another for seventh through 12th grades — that instruct students how to act during a school lockdown.
"The worst-case scenario in my mind is a situation where we lock down and shelter in place and a child will be frozen about what to do," Superintendent Veronica García said. "That's where this type of preparation explains to them what they need to do if they're not in a classroom."
García said the district consulted mental health and child trauma professionals while producing the scripts and videos.
"One thing that might happen if a bad guy comes into our school is that we might have to fight," Capital High School testing coordinator Toby Wright said in one of the videos. "What are some ways that we might be able to fight a bad guy?"
"Maybe if we throw something at them, maybe they'll slow down," a male student said.
"Absolutely. They might slow down, and we might distract them," Wright said.
The fourth through sixth grade version of the video, which is in English but has an option for Spanish subtitles, was presented at Tuesday's meeting, and Mario Salbidrez, director of school security, said the middle and high school version is similar with a few more details about potential threats and responses.
In the event they are caught outside a classroom in a lockdown, the videos instruct students to try to enter the nearest classroom; hide in a bathroom, closet or office; or run into a nearby neighborhood off campus.
After watching the video, student board member Mercedes Torres, a senior at Capital High, asked if the high school version of the video would explain what she should do if she were in a parking lot during an emergency.
"Not specific about parking lots. ... We're giving you ideas about what you should be thinking to keep yourself safe," Salbidrez said. "It will make you start thinking about what you should be doing and if it would be safe to run back into the school or safer to stay where you're at or move into the community."
Yuki Murata, a parent of a Carlos Gilbert Elementary School student, said the more age-appropriate version of the video seems like an improvement over the one-size-fits-all version proposed in August, but she still has some reservations about the language.
"The emphasis still seems to be on a drill being driven by a bad guy. I was surprised the number of times 'bad guy' was used in the video," said Murata, who attended Tuesday's meeting. "I did think it was great there [were] crucial points in the video with planned pauses for classroom discussion."
While the script and videos were not an action item for a board vote, President Kate Noble said the board had an option to reject them, which it did not.
