Salman Rushdie Assault

Author Salman Rushdie appears during the 2018 Mississippi Book Festival in Jackson, Miss. Rushdie, whose writing led to death threats, has been attacked on stage at an event in western New York.

 Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press file photo

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — Salman Rushdie, whose novel The Satanic Verses drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York.

A bloodied Rushdie, 75, was flown to a hospital and underwent surgery. His agent, Andrew Wylie, said the writer was on a ventilator Friday evening, with a damaged liver, severed nerves in an arm and an eye he was likely to lose.

Police identified the attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, N.J. He was arrested at the scene and was awaiting arraignment. Matar was born a decade after The Satanic Verses was published. The motive for the attack was unclear, state police Maj. Eugene Staniszewski said.

