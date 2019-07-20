In the early 1980s, when Philip Poniz moved to New Jersey from Colorado, he needed a well-protected place to stash his collection of rare watches. He had been gathering unusual pieces since he was a teenager in 1960s Poland, fascinated by their intricate mechanics. His hobby became his profession, and by the time of his relocation, Poniz was an internationally known expert in the history and restoration of high-end timepieces.
At first, he kept his personal collection in his house, but as it grew, he wanted something more secure. The vault at his neighborhood bank seemed ideal. In 1983, he signed a one-page lease agreement with First National State Bank of Edison in Highland Park, New Jersey, for a safe-deposit box.
Over the next few decades, the bank changed hands many times. First National became First Union, which was sold to Wachovia, which was then bought by Wells Fargo. But its vault remained the same. A foot-thick steel door sheltered cabinets filled with hundreds of stacked metal boxes, each protected by two keys. The bank kept one; the customer held the other. Both were required to open a box.
In 1998, Poniz rented several additional boxes and stored in them various items related to his work. He separated a batch of personal effects — photographs, coins he had inherited from his grandfather, dozens of watches — into a box labeled 105. Every time he opened it, he saw the glinting accumulation of his life’s work.
Then, on April 7, 2014, he lifted the thin metal lid. Box 105 was empty.
“I thought my heart would fail,” Poniz said. He paused in his retelling of the memory. At age 67, he has a strong Polish accent and speaks English carefully. He struggled to find the right words to describe the day he discovered his watches were missing. “I was devastated,” he said. “I was never like that in my life before. I had never known that one can have a feeling like that.”
There are an estimated 25 million safe deposit boxes in America, and they operate in a legal gray zone within the highly regulated banking industry. There are no federal laws governing the boxes; no rules require banks to compensate customers if their property is stolen or destroyed.
Every year, a few hundred customers report to the authorities that valuable items — art, memorabilia, diamonds, jewelry, rare coins, stacks of cash — have disappeared from their safe deposit boxes. Sometimes the fault lies with the customer. People remove items and then forget having done so. Others allow children or spouses access to their boxes and don’t realize that they have been removing things. But even when a bank is clearly at fault, customers rarely recover more than a small fraction of what they’ve lost — if they recover anything at all. The combination of lax regulations and customers not paying attention to the fine print of their box-leasing agreements allows many banks to deflect responsibility when valuables are damaged or go missing.
In the days after Poniz found his box empty, he began piecing together what had happened: Wells Fargo had apparently tried to evict another customer for not keeping up with payments, and bank employees had mistakenly removed his box instead. After drilling No. 105 open, the bank shipped its contents to a storage facility in North Carolina. After Poniz discovered the loss, Wells Fargo sent back everything it had in storage, but some items had vanished.
In a six-page report filed with the Highland Park Police, Poniz described the watches, coins, documents and other items that were gone. Using auction records and sales reports, he estimated that their combined value was more than $10 million. That would make it one of the largest safe-deposit-box losses in U.S. history.
Banks increasingly regard safe deposit boxes as more of a headache than they’re worth. They’re expensive to build, complicated to maintain and not very lucrative. The four largest U.S. banks — JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup — rarely install them in new branches. Capital One stopped renting out new boxes in 2016.
“All of the major national banks would prefer to be out of the safe-deposit-box business,” said Jerry Pluard, the president of Safe Deposit Box Insurance Coverage, a small Chicago firm that insures boxes. “They view it as a legacy service that’s not strategic to anything they do, and they’ve stopped putting any real focus or resources into it.” He estimates that about half of the safe deposit boxes in the country are empty.
The number of bank branches in the United States has been steadily declining — down 10% in the last decade — and safe deposit boxes are being relocated, evicted and sometimes misplaced. In Maryland, a large bank closed several branches and lost track of hundreds of safe deposit boxes, according to a lawsuit filed by a customer who said he lost gold and gems valued at $500,000. In Florida, a customer accused Chase of losing her box and all of its contents — coins, jewelry and family heirlooms worth more than $100,000. (She sued; a federal judge ruled that she had waited too long to file her negligence claim and decided in the bank’s favor.) In California, a Wells Fargo customer said the bank accidentally re-rented her box; the diamond necklace and other jewels she had in it were never found.
No regulator formally tallies customer losses in safe deposit boxes. Pluard, who tracks legal filings and news reports, estimates that around 33,000 boxes a year are harmed by accidents, natural disasters and thefts. He often gets phone calls from people who are fighting their bank for compensation. “I tell them it’s hard, almost impossible,” he said. “What drives banks’ conduct is regulatory oversight, and none of the regulators pay any attention to safe deposit boxes. This just falls through the cracks. If the banks do something inappropriate, it’s very hard for customers to get any sort of relief.”
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the banking industry’s main federal overseer, said it had no grounds to get involved. “No provision of federal banking law expressly regulates safe deposit boxes,” said Bryan Hubbard, an agency spokesman.
And the scant protections offered by state laws are often simply ignored — as Poniz discovered when he began searching for the missing contents of his empty box.
For over a decade, Poniz’s Box 105 sat at the bottom of a 7-foot shelf in Wells Fargo’s Highland Park vault, accessible via a metal-barred door with an old-fashioned crank. But halfway up a different wall in the vault was another Box 105 — a product of the bank’s having consolidated several branches’ safe deposit boxes into a single location and having kept their original numbering. Bank employees got them mixed up and emptied the wrong one.
“There’s no question that Wells Fargo drilled the box and took the contents out of it, put in storage and then returned it,” John North, a lawyer representing the bank, said at a court hearing last year. “The underlying dispute is, was everything returned or not?”
That isn’t really in dispute. When Wells Fargo employees opened Poniz’s box, they created an inventory that included 92 watches. When workers at the bank’s storage facility in North Carolina counted the items, they listed only 85. Also missing were dozens of rare coins that were listed in the first inventory but not the second. According to Poniz, photographs and family documents also disappeared.
Oddly, the bank returned to him five watches that weren’t his. “They were the wrong color, the wrong size — totally different than what I had,” Poniz said. “I had no idea where they came from.”
New Jersey law requires a bank to bring in an independent notary when it opens and empties a safe-deposit box, and to place the box’s contents in a sealed package signed by the notary. The disappearance of the coins and watches suggests that Wells Fargo — which in recent years has admitted to systematically ripping off customers with fake accounts, hidden fees and a variety of unwanted and unnecessary financial products — didn’t follow that law.
“Wells Fargo is reviewing the facts and circumstances of this case,” said Jim Seitz, a bank spokesman. “We cannot comment further due to pending litigation.”
Poniz hired lawyers. One of them, Kerry Gotlib, said he pressed the bank to find the missing items. It couldn’t. He asked for a financial settlement; the bank said no. So Poniz sued in New Jersey’s Superior Court.
Wells Fargo sought to move the case into arbitration, a venue that keeps disputes out of the public record and tends to favor companies over the individuals challenging them. For nearly two years, the two sides battled over that request, until a judge ruled in November 2018 that the case should remain in court. Wells Fargo appealed, prolonging the dispute.
The lawsuit appears nowhere near resolution, and Poniz already has run up tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees. “The bank has spent a tremendous amount of resources and put them into defending the case, instead of stepping forward and saying, ‘We made a mistake here, let’s make it right,’” said Craig Borgen, another lawyer representing Poniz.
The watches that vanished were the largest and most visually striking in his collection, Poniz said. The highlight was a rare 19th-century pocket watch, whose face was dotted with pearls and rubies and concealed a pop-up bird, slightly larger than a thumbnail, that twittered and sang. Such “singing bird” watches rarely come to market. One of the last, in 1999, was sold at auction for $772,500 to the Patek Philippe Museum in Geneva.
Poniz, who spent a decade working at Sotheby’s and now consults for Christie’s as a horological expert, had hoped that the singing-bird watch would one day be the centerpiece of an auction of his own collection. He considered the trove to be his retirement fund.
“My impression about safe deposit boxes was that it was like you were putting things in Fort Knox,” he said. “Nothing could happen to it.” He doesn’t think that anymore.