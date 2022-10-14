Tracy Rinzler, reflected in a mirror, views a virtual installation Friday while attending the interactive exhibit Frida Kahlo: Life of an Icon at the Immersive Pavilion, Sawmill District, 1820 Bellamah Ave. NW, in Albuquerque. The exhibit explores the artist through collections of historical photographs, original films, digital environments, artistic installations, collector’s items and newly created music. For more information on the show, visit fridakahloabq.com

Popular in the Community