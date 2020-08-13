Federal officials on Thursday closed the Redondo Campground in the Santa Fe National Forest for the season after campers sparked a small wildfire and a visitor reported having possible coronavirus symptoms.
The order to close the campground in the Jemez Ranger District was issued Wednesday and will last until April 30 unless it is rescinded, forest officials said.
An abandoned campfire built on an illegal, makeshift ring outside the established site ignited a 2-acre wildfire Monday that crews extinguished fairly quickly, but they are still mopping it up because of the large amount of dry forest debris, said Julie Anne Overton, Santa Fe National Forest spokeswoman.
The same day, a person who had visited the campsite reported taking a test for the coronavirus after feeling potential symptoms, Overton said, adding that officials are still awaiting test results.
"Those kind of happened simultaneously," Overton said. "The confluence of both of those events led us to make the determination that we should close the campgrounds."
A crew disinfected the campsite as a precaution.
The campground is off-limits, with a locked gate and signs posted. Trespassers can be charged with a misdemeanor, punishable by fines up to $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for organizations, and up to six months in jail.
Federal, state and local officers; members of an organized rescue team or firefighting force; and anyone authorized by Forest Service permits are exempt.
The campground normally closes for the season in mid-October, Overton said, noting that forest officials could lift the closure order before then if they deem it safe to do so.
The Forest Service has no guideline requiring visitors who suspect they are infected with the virus to notify the agency, Overton said.
"We all have to appreciate that the person took responsibility," Overton said.
The closure order and map are available at Santa Fe National Forest's headquarters, the Jemez Ranger District Office and on the agency's website.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.