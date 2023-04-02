Your show of home shows

There were Legos (at the Lego contest for kids). There were acrobats from Clan Tynker. There were the vendors who’ve been coming since the whole expo started back in 1990. There was “Water Alley” (water conservation companies and Christine Chavez from the City’s water department). There were wood recyclers, wood reclaimers, woodworkers and the gang from Source Verified Good Wood. The Blind Lady was there. And the Home Construction Doctor and the Tree Doctor, as well as roofers, floorers, remodelers and remortgagers. There were first-time homeowners, second-home homeowners, Santa Feans, Texans, Californians, New Yorkers and more solid leads for the vendors at the recent Santa Fe Home Show than there have been in years.
“This Home Show has been a big part of our success,” says Bill Deuschle, founder and owner of Fabu-WALL-ous Solutions and a trustee for the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association (SFAHBA) Remodeler’s Council. This 34th Annual Santa Fe Home Show, put on by the SFAHBA, was Deuschle’s 17th. “One of the greatest things about [the Home Show] is that it’s an opportunity to have a targeted audience that comes here with real a purpose in mind. It’s one of the most targeted shows out there. People come here wanting to do something with their homes. There’s also not a lot of foofaraw,” he said, referring to the absence of unnecessary frills.
Credit Miles Conway, SFAHBA’s executive director, for the low foofaraw quotient — and for the Home Show’s continued success. “The Home Show would not have survived without Miles’ energy and creativity,” Deuschle says. “We needed his youth and his fantastic abilities, especially when it comes to technologies. Miles is great at blending all those possibilities with the older generations.”
Conway is a big believer in accessibility, in making the Home Show accessible, understandable, in bringing opportunity not just to his fellow SFAHBA members but to the general homeowner. Going into this Home Show, things like water, tax credits, rebates, green building, efficient homes and homes that are more affordable were foremost on his mind.
“Our association wants to play a role in helping consumers get access to all these programs for green building and the money to do that,” says Conway, who played host, MC, video director, liaison and all-around Mr. Everything to everyone at the Home Show. “For the million-dollar homeowner, some of the savings out there from the federal government and the state don’t really matter. But for the average homeowner, they want a highly efficient water heater. So they’re asking, How do I get that tax credit? It’s hard for people, even me. What does the transition to highly efficient homes look like, and how do we make it affordable?”
One area in which Conway and the SFAHBA have achieved success is the rewrite of the state’s viga span chart. “The what?,” you might ask. It’s a chart that hadn’t been updated in almost 20 years. “Vigas, big deal,” you might think, “—most of them are fake anyway.” That’s precisely the point, and it’s why Conway and others were so keen to rewrite the chart. Now builders and homeowners have a guide delineating the correct size and length of vigas that can actually help support a ceiling instead of merely be decorative. That makes the job much easier for someone like Matt Segura, owner of Southwest Spray Foam & Roofing. “It allows us to provide homeowners with a better insulated roof that has a taller ceiling and a higher R value—meaning more effective insulation.”
Among those who created the new chart are forester Rachel Wood, of Rachel Wood Consulting and Source Verified Good Wood, and scientists from Sandia National Laboratories and Los Alamos National Laboratory. Rachel Bean, of Good Wood, says that even better is that real vigas and real latillas use wood that comes from in state. “The purpose of the viga project is to create a new market for New Mexico wood,” she explains. “A lot of the wood we use to build in the country and even in New Mexico comes from South America. We’re trying to create wood that’s locally sourced and harvested from the 75 mills in New Mexico. We want to make our forests more resilient.” (Vigas are the heavy logs or rafters used as ceiling support, and latillas are the smaller peeled sticks sometimes used between beams as ceiling material.)
If there was an underlying theme to this year’s show, it can be summed up in one word: resiliency. Not too many vendors were preaching it out-right — except for people like Wood, Bean and the folks on Water Alley — and probably even fewer were thinking about it all that consciously. Running just beneath the surface, like an underground aquifer, though, was the idea that if the building industry and homeowners and their homes are to thrive and survive, they will have to be more resilient and adaptable. And like almost everything else: builders and their buildings, by necessity, will likely have to do more with less.
People who attended the show seemed to be thinking about this more. If they were not thinking about resiliency per se, they were definitely more concerned about sustainability — and water and growth. “That’s one of the most common questions,” says Christine Y. Chavez, the city’s water conservation manager and Home’s water columnist: “Do we have enough water to sustain growth? The reality, luckily, because the City of Santa Fe has been so progressive, is we have five sources of water, unlike most other cities. So we have some resiliency.”
“At the moment, people are starting to ask themselves, What do we need to do about water?” says SFAHBA Executive Director Conway. “But among builders, they think of water all the time. And in the long run, it’ll be everything.”
Again, much to Conway’s credit, the Home Show embraces all the issues, all the fun, all the possibilities (good and bad) that come with building homes and houses. Vendors and attendees could indulge all they wanted in the latest countertops from Counter Intelligence, for instance, or the most hedonistic hot tub currently on the market being offered by Mirage Spas, while comparing prices on solar panels from Positive Energy Solar or talking to the folks from B. Public PreFab on how to get their home down to a Net Zero rating. No one felt weird or unwelcome.
“We got better leads this year,” says Julie Feldman of Home Construction Doctor, a business that specializes in kitchens, bathrooms and remodels. “People were more serious than they have been in a while.”
Why? “Since the pandemic people have been home more,” reasons Feldman. “They’ve been using their own bathrooms and offices and desks a lot more, so they notice all these things in those environments: ‘I’ve been looking at this for 30 years. I never noticed that about it before. Wow. I want to change that.’ They’re also not commuting as much,” she adds, “so they’re wanting to build additions to their homes.”
Or, as Fabu-WALL-ous Solutions owner Deuschle sees it, it’s the folks who keep coming back again and again, no matter how old. “Some people become addicted to building or remodeling. They just do not give up on creating. It keeps them going.”