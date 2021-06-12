One hallmark of a good builder is a willingness to confess their screw-ups. If they are really good, they’re rare, which makes them all the more unforgettable. My most memorable was my first.
I was on a roof north of town on Oct. 6, 1986. I was working alone on a job to install a skylight in a kitchen ceiling. I’d been in town less than four months and was still in the “fake it till you make it” phase of my carpentry career.
My boss at the time was impressed with my quick learning and convinced me I was up for this weekend side job. So, with a little confidence and a lot of trepidation, I agreed to give it a shot.
Putting a skylight in a ceiling with beams and tongue-in-groove decking starts from below, as the hole needs to be centered and it’s impossible to know where the beams are when standing on the roof looking down on tar and gravel.
Because the roof had sheets of 4-inch-thick rigid insulation above the decking, the space between the ceiling and roofing material wasn’t very deep. That meant a 12-inch-long drill bit could penetrate the entire assembly.
After determining the four corners of the skylight, holes were drilled and dowels stuck into each hole so the shape of the box would be apparent on the roof, which is where the next phase of the job would take place.
Climbing onto the roof, I was pleased to see the dowels but a little concerned that the flat roof seemed to have a slight depression where the new skylight box would be built. Being relatively new to flat roofs, I just assumed it was a normal condition and determined to make sure the new flashing had plenty of tar slathered on.
Tar and gravel roofs have become rarer with the passing of time, but in 1986 they were still the rule. After scraping back as much gravel as could be loosened from the tar, the next step was chopping out the tar and paper with a dull hatchet.
After the first couple blows, and with my confidence building, I felt something wet on the back of my neck. What the heck? A snowflake on Oct. 6?
Having moved from Boston in June and having spent high school and college in Michigan, I was no stranger to snow, but never in early October. Welcome to Santa Fe.
The snow started getting heavier, and I knew I was in trouble. I climbed off the roof to tell the sweet homeowner, an elderly woman in a wheelchair, I was stopping to get plastic to cover the work. By the time I got back, the snow was 2 inches deep and every pot and pan the woman owned was scattered around the kitchen filling up with a steady chorus of plinks.
I quickly built a tent of plastic over the area and weighted down the edges with two-by-fours with cement blocks to hold them down, but it was useless. The depression was collecting water from an area bigger than the kitchen below and the melting snow simply trickled through the gravel under the tent. It is impossible to shovel snow off a graveled roof.
By the time the freakish storm ended, 6 wet inches had fallen. By the next day, all had melted and wound up in the poor woman’s kitchen. I never got a chance to see the extent of the damage because she called me that night and fired me. One never forgets their first firing, either.
This was an honest mistake, I guess, unless you count not checking the weather report as bad worksmanship.
The people who put in our rooftop solar in Los Alamos did a magnificent goof up. They failed to seal the perforations where they anchored the solar panel mounting hardware. A few weeks later we were down the street having Thanksgiving dinner with friends. It started raining pretty hard. We got home to find one whole room flooded and water pouring through the ceiling as the drywall collapsed. Had to have the whole job re-done and the room ceiling replaced, obviously by a different contractor. We withheld payment from the first one.
