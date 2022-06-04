It is received wisdom that pre-contact Indigenous communities were superior stewards of the forest. Pre-American New Mexico, with community-managed land grants, put people in the forests harvesting wood for fuel and building materials and shepherding millions of sheep who grazed on forest grasses and sprouting saplings.
That all ended more than 100 years ago. But I can report from personal experience the knowledge is not lost by New Mexico Indigenous communities.
Back when I was starting out as a general contractor over 30 year ago, mostly remodeling old detached garages into casitas, my crew was from Santo Domingo Pueblo — Kewa men. My young family was welcomed into theirs and to their lives following the rhythms of the village.
My kids caught their first fingerling trout in Cochiti Creek before the canyon burned to a crisp and washed out the narrow road into the hidden hideaway of their ancestors. The older boys strung a line with hook and twig and taught my daughter and son to “hunt” from the banks of the lush creek they could jump over.
There were lots of dances, especially the annual Easter Sunday parade of pueblo kids decked out in Corn Dance finery, mimicking the feast day regalia their parents and grandparents wore on Aug. 4. Afterward, we’d go down to sprouting alfalfa fields by the river and hide dozens and dozens of colored eggs for the 20 or more kids of all ages who would soon be scouring the field for the treasures.
There were some things I wanted to do but was politely told no. Every spring, the crew took off a few days to clean acequias. Since our work in town stopped, and I had a good shovel and a strong back, I wanted to go, too. Thanks but no thanks.
Hearing stories of the sight of a half-mile of men flinging shovels full of dry sand out of deep ditches, with a constant stream of Kewa men leapfrogging from their spot at the back to get into a new spot in the front, piqued my interest and whetted my appetite for the experience. Nope.
Another disappointment was not being on the work crew that tore down and rebuilt the pueblo’s southern kiva, the one you walk by to get to the dances on the plaza. That “no” was even more emphatic than the offer to dig ditches.
One activity I was allowed to join was gathering firewood, probably because of the strong back and a big pickup.
We left the village in a convoy of four trucks and a dozen boys and men. I soon lost my bearings as we moved deeper into dense piñon and juniper on rough jeep tracks leading far into the rugged hills. The lead truck finally came to a halt and everyone poured out. Tomas, the oldest on my crew and the father and uncle to the dozen, barked out no more than 10 words in their language, and the group dispersed.
They were looking for the oldest, driest and most twisted juniper branches. No piñon — they’re for food, and the hard cedar burned cleanest and best in their hornos and adobe fireplaces. The younger men went downslope with chainsaws, the boys hauled thick branches up to the trucks, and the rotund guys stacked up the long lengths into the beds. I was allowed to join the boys.
Five days of the week I was in charge and gave the orders. That Saturday, I worked and watched the efficiency of modern tools in the hands of the learned wisdom of generation upon generation. I still had a lot to learn.