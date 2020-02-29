For those raised on Lincoln Logs, our first exposure to a Lego block was likely painful. After all, that’s when you came down hard on one of those pieces of plastic while exiting the kid’s bedroom, barefoot in the dark.
Only a New Mexico goat head is worse.
In any case, our millennial children helped make Legos the most popular toys in the world, but they never could seem to find all the pieces to put away after playing.
Now the children of those 30- and 40-somethings are as fascinated by the blocks as their parents were, maybe more. It will be on full display March 14 and 15 when the fifth annual Santa Fe Children’s Lego Contest is staged at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center in conjunction with the Santa Fe Home Show.
As successful as the Home Show has been over 30-plus years, it was becoming apparent that attendees were primarily in the baby boomer demographic. Where were the young families just beginning homeownership? How could they be enticed to come to the annual event?
The answer was through their kids. The Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association, which puts on the event, tricked parents into coming to the Home Show because their kids got flyers at school about a Lego contest. In 2016, the first year, the reception was unknown because there were no online signups then. But when the line went out the door at 10 a.m. that first Saturday, organizers knew they were on to something.
Partnering with perfect sponsors has been key to success. The Santa Fe Children’s Museum was obvious, and Del Norte Credit Union stepped up for prize money and dedicated volunteers. But the coolest sponsor has definitely been Meow Wolf, the wildly creative local arts collective that created a three-dimensional artistic experience where one’s imagination can soar.
In March 2016, Meow Wolf was still a couple of weeks away from the grand opening of the House of Eternal Return. It had no idea whether it would be flop or fame. Homebuilders had heard about the audacious intent from Vince Kadlubek a few months earlier when he presented a preview at a homebuilders luncheon. Longtime builder-member Marshall Thompson, George R.R. Martin’s go-to remodeler, finagled the introduction.
A pitch was made to donate one free ticket to this new thing called Meow Wolf for every kid who participated in the Lego contest, which was 160 kids over two days. It was reasoned every kid would likely come with a parent or two, maybe a sibling, so Meow Wolf would be assured of at least somebody on its opening days.
Legos and Meow Wolf are a natural collaboration. It’s about letting imagination run wild with a set of random materials to produce something in a given amount of time with immediate feedback. It’s about using all 10 digits — no batteries, no screens.
Each of the eight sessions over the two-day period is made up of 20 kids sitting around a U-shaped venue. Each kid has a nonthematic set of 455 pieces to work with and 20 minutes to make anything their imaginations can conceive. They are told to imagine their futures, and then reminded the future could be riding a spaceship or feeding chickens on a garlic farm in Embudo.
Twenty kids are intensely silent for 20 minutes. At “time’s up,” three judges walk around to inspect and interview each kid for a minute to hear their creation story. First- through third-place prizes are awarded.
If you want to be inspired by the potential of our future, check out the Lego contest. If you want to be inspired by the potential of your home, check out the Santa Fe Home Show.
