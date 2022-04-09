Last week’s column noted the 20-year-old Oshara Village subdivision could be relieved of maintaining its private sewer system — if a new sewer line is installed to serve a proposed upstream subdivision that would tie in to county-maintained facilities farther downstream.
Now, let’s explore the complexities of what seems to be a logical and practical idea.
While potable water may limit growth, sewers determine density. Absent utility-scale sewer lines and treatment, a lot has to be big enough for a septic system, generally at least three-quarters of an acre. With sewer lines, density is unlimited.
The county is promoting higher density in the so-called Planned Development Area 1, which used to be called the Community College District. Sewer lines and treatment facilities there are hit and miss. It is also in a topographical basin with no gravity-flowing sewer lines to the city’s wastewater treatment plant on the Santa Fe River below the airport.
The county does have the Abajo Lift Station, which receives sewerage in the basin from a number of existing and proposed subdivisions, including the one upstream from Oshara Village. The lift station pumps raw, untreated sewage over the hump to the city’s plant for treatment.
OK, so what’s the issue?
It could mean Oshara Village residents no longer get effluent from their private treatment plant pumped back to their lots for landscaping — something they and their plants have depended on for years.
Unless …
Unless the upstream developers work with the county to lay in a parallel line that could pump treated effluent up to Oshara Village and the new subdivision. Sounds logical. Except the sewer line will first go to the lift station that has no treatment facility for making good effluent.
But the county does have a treatment plant nearby on the old state penitentiary grounds called the Quill Plant. That out-of-date plant, built in the 1950s to handle penitentiary waste, is under consideration for a major county upgrade to treat sewerage from anticipated and encouraged growth in the district. That could be thousands of new homes in coming years.
So, should all new developments in the basin be required to provide treated effluent for landscaping? Sounds sustainable. Except whose sewer water is it — the household that created it or the entity that provided the fresh water?
All subdivisions in Planned Development Area 1, new and existing, are required to tie in and use county-provided water, which is jointly owned and managed by the city’s Sangre de Cristo water company. That’s why the county’s Abajo Lift Station goes to the city’s treatment plant — it needs and wants that valuable commodity.
Upward of 70 percent of water into our homes leaves as sewage. After treatment, that’s a lot of valuable water. People in La Cienega want as much as they can get. The city plans to pump much of it into the Rio Grande via a proposed line to the Buckman treatment plant to get return-flow credits that could allow more diversion from the Rio Grande for city and county growth.
The city’s resident-based Water Conservation Committee is beginning to explore formal ties to the county’s resident-based Water Policy Advisory Committee. Conversations on who gets to control produced effluent in the Planned Development Area 1 basin is sure to be an emerging topic.
On the other hand, if the county were to tweak its current rules on capturing roof water from rain and snow, and incentivize on-lot treatment and reuse, that is “found water” — potable water not coming from the city-county water system. That means the homeowner should have a say in its downstream usage.
Next week: The county’s well-intended but convoluted rules on rainwater capture.
Kim Shanahan has been a Santa Fe green builder since 1986 and a sustainability consultant since 2019. Contact him at shanafe@aol.com.
