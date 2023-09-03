What’s going on with short-term rentals in Santa Fe?

ShortTermRental

When the COVID pandemic hit in 2020, home became the place to be for those who could be online there for work, education, dining, shopping and leisure. During the pandemic’s peak years of 2021 and 2022, online out-fits, such as Amazon and Netflix, saw their profits soar. At the same time, profits and evaluations of on-site commercial offices, retail businesses, restaurants and the traditional travel industry plummeted as people stayed home.

Could home — the safest place to work, go to school, eat, shop and play during a pandemic — become an income source as well? A side gig? Along with well-established venture funds and veteran real estate investors across the country, many non-real estate investors and homeowners, including ones in Santa Fe, began to look at short- and long-term residential rental models, such as VRBO and Airbnb, and thought, “Let’s give it a try.” Some renting out their casitas, some setting aside an extra room, some renting out their entire homes (when they themselves went away for their own vacation—or spent more time in their second or third home).

The results? The short-term vacation rental market in Santa Fe jumped some 30% during the pandemic, and this market continues to be lucrative. Demand is high — not as high as during the pandemic peak years of 2021-2022, but high, with 40 million visitors coming to the state yearly. The most recent 2023 data from Mashvisor (https://www.mashvisor.com/blog/best-states-to-buy-investment-property/) is illuminating. With regard to short-term rentals (30 days or less), New Mexico ranks ninth in the country, and Santa Fe ranks third among the top cities in the state. Santa Fe’s monthly short-term rental income averages $4,331, and its monthly short-term rental cash on cash return (real-estate-speak for a transaction that calculates the cash income earned on the cash invested in a property) averages 3.77%. The occupancy rate comes in at 57%.

What’s going on with short-term rentals in Santa Fe?

