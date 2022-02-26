It’s fitting the 33rd annual Santa Fe Home Show, staged by the Santa Fe Home Builders Association, will be one of the first big post-pandemic public events at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center on March 19-20.
It’s fitting because the 31st was the first one canceled there.
At the time, the association was between executive officers. As a volunteer then, I was helping to pull off the big event scheduled to start on Saturday, March 14, 2020. On Thursday, March 12, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in effect closed down the state.
Every booth was sold and being prepared for a hectic Friday setup. The association and the convention center played chicken for 36 hours to see who would make the call to cancel. If it was the association, it could be liable to return booth and sponsor money already spent on rents, advertising and other costs. If it was the city, the association would be off the hook.
Fortunately, the city (appropriately) blinked first.
Two years later, after attempting “virtual” home shows, the live show is back. It’s scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 19, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 20. It’s following COVID-19-safe practices and encouraging proof of vaccinations or negative tests.
During my last years of staging the event, there was chatter among executive officers of chapters around the country that home shows were a tired and dying event. It’s baby boomers talking to baby boomers, all herded like milling cattle up one row and down another. We heard that concern and tried to keep it fresh.
We figured if we got younger homeowners, we could buck the trend, so we invented a Lego contest to trick them into coming to town. And they came!
We humans are tactile creatures. We used to be social creatures and may be again soon. A safe way to get back in practice is to be in the show as a booth participant or to come as a guest.
Trying to get booths sold was always a nerve-wracking part of the experience. In good times, businesses say they’re too busy to stage a booth. In lean times, they say they can’t afford it. But the smart businesses never miss it — good times or bad — because they know return on investment is paid handsomely.
It is especially beneficial for young businesses seeking to get their names and faces in front of the public in ways no social media, print advertising or logo on a truck can ever match.
Twenty-five years ago, we were finishing the three-year construction of an affordable housing subdivision in Tierra Contenta. We weren’t known outside our narrow world. So we designed a cool booth and entered the sixth annual show. We intrigued a nice couple seeking to get a home built and landed a million-dollar custom home contract, which was a big deal in 1998. We never missed a show after that.
Putting on the home show is a big deal for our local association. Aside from being a huge piece of its annual budgeted revenue, it’s where the association itself is on display.
Unlike the annual Parade of Homes in August, at which it invites the public to visit new homes built by its builders, the home show invites the public to visit the organization and its trade members at a single site.
Also unlike the parade, which primarily targets high-net-worth, out-of-town summer visitors looking to get a home built, the March event is all about local businesses talking to local homeowners. It’s a different hometown vibe.
Miles Conway, head of the homebuilders association, says a few booths are still available. More information is available at sfahba.com or 505-982-1774.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.