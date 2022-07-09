The keynote speaker at the recent Next Generation Water Summit, Robert Glennon, noted agriculture is the “elephant in the room” when it comes to water consumption in the arid Southwest. Hardly breaking news, but he had a great solution.
The annual conference — started in Santa Fe in 2017, with a COVID-19 break in 2020 and held virtually in ’21 and ’22 — grows in importance as another year is added to the historic regional megadrought, now in its 23rd year.
His comment got me thinking about New Mexico agriculture and how our “use it or lose it” water rights policy has led to a bizarre and out-of-whack industry.
Did you know the largest cheese-processing plant in the U.S. is in Clovis? Sorry, Wisconsin, you might be the Dairy State, but we’ve got the biggest cheese factory.
Why is that? Because we produce more milk from our dairy industry than our population can possibly consume. Way more. We are the ninth-largest dairy-producing state in the country. All that extra milk has to go somewhere, so it goes to Clovis.
How did we get so many dairy cows? Our dairies also have more cows per “farm” than any other state. They’re not out grazing on bucolic green pastures, they’re chomping away on bales of alfalfa as big as SUVs.
You see truckloads of them every day coming from the wet fields of the north heading to parched landscapes in the south. It’s a region that takes 60 acres or more to sustain one scrawny, wandering beef cow. Early Spanish settlers called the stretch the Jornada del Muerto and prayed they and their thirsty livestock would make it to Socorro before keeling over.
Why do we grow so much alfalfa? Because it’s easy.
With the collapse of subsistence farming after World War II and the theft of communal land grants at the end of the 19th century at the headwaters of streams, the easiest way to use it without losing it was to flood fields full of alfalfa.
Alfalfa doesn’t need hoed rows or weeding, and even the short growing months of Northern New Mexico get two or three cuts per season.
That’s why we have the biggest cheese plant in the country.
Glennon, a water law and policy professor at the University of Arizona, also noted the poor return on investment alfalfa produces. He said using an acre-foot of water returned around $900 to the alfalfa farmer. A lettuce grower in Yuma, Ariz., gets $6,000 out of an acre-foot, and the Intel plant in Phoenix gets $13 million from the acre-foot it needs to grow silicon computer chips.
He said up to 80 percent of water in the Colorado River Basin goes to agriculture, and 75 percent of that is flood irrigation. He also said a 4 percent reduction in agriculture water usage is equal to half the water consumed by cities and industry.
He also acknowledged that while we have technology to make agriculture far more water efficient, it is very expensive. Farmers are cash-poor and land-rich and have no incentive to spend big bucks on technology to stretch what they already have the right to use.
But cities do have incentive to improve agricultural water efficiency. Glennon’s novel idea was to create large pools of money funded by cities and industry to pay for improvements in farm irrigation.
Instead of buying up and retiring precious acequias — the current “lose it” approach that pits town against country — pay farmers to improve efficiency. Maybe even for cash-worthy crops like hemp, cannabis or lettuce instead of alfalfa for flatulent cows.