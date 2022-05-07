There are many annual water conferences in the United States, but only one in Santa Fe focused on New Mexico and our Southwestern region. It is also the only one targeted specifically to the building community, water reuse experts and water policy professionals.
Conceived of six years ago, the first summit was in June 2017, and the Southwest had been in drought for 16 years — not yet officially a megadrought.
Santa Fe had just adopted the Water Efficiency Rating Score into its residential single-family building codes. Santa Feans invented it and later shepherded the concept into the National Green Building Standard.
In 2016, we wanted the rest of the Southwest to know about our groundbreaking tool that could predict average water use of new homes. That knowledge could inform public water allocations for growth. It also drove builders to get more homes per acre-foot of allocated water.
The notion of a zero to 100 scale to predict water efficiency was floated at a homebuilders lunch with the city’s Water Conservation Committee in 2013 by longtime Santa Fe builder Bill Roth. The lunch’s intent was to get builders’ ideas on water conservation.
In February 2014, Roth pitched the idea to Mike Collignon and Laureen Blissard of the Green Builder Coalition, a national building science nonprofit then doing deep analysis of energy efficiency protocols. The coalition got the significance of water, especially as the pitch was made at a National Association of Home Builders conference in Las Vegas, Nev.
They agreed to take on the complicated mathematical spreadsheets a comprehensive protocol would entail.
By June 2017, it was ready for scrutiny by the region’s water efficiency experts. The summit’s core planning group in Santa Fe was led by Doug Pushard, a national water harvesting expert, Santa Fe Green Chamber of Commerce’s Glenn Schiffbauer, me (I represented homebuilders) and Collignon in Illinois.
Between Pushard and Collignon, we touched many water experts and enticed them to speak at this new high-level summit. Santa Fe is an easy sell. Plus, the word in the water world of the West on what Santa Fe had been doing around water efficiency went back to the radical days of free, low-flow toilets for every household in town.
The conference could never sustain itself with local braggadocio, so over the years, the quality and variety of speakers continue to impress, even if you’ve never heard of them, which is often the case for me.
The 2020 conference was canceled as a live event because of COVID-19. Last year was the first virtual summit; 2022 will be virtual as well. It starts at 9 a.m. May 19 and finishes 4:30 p.m. May 20. The 35 scheduled speakers are a great mix of regional and local water experts.
While that may sound narrow when the scope of water is national and international, the worst drought in 1,200 years is focusing the West on water like never before. We need to be the experts. Which is why the 2022 theme is “Growth in a Time of Drought.”
The only known and legal deterrent to growth is cost. That the West is growing is undeniable. That an equitable ability to stop it has never been found is undeniable. That those who have been here the longest should suffer the least is undeniable. That our water for new homes is shrinking is undeniable.
That means new homes must consume the least amount of water possible, and affordable homes need subsidies to do the same.
The two-day summit is free to Santa Fe ZIP codes and $99 for all others. Register at 2022 Next Generation Water Summit (vfairs.com).