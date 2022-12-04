December is here and as we transition into the giving mode, why not think about water-saving gifts that keep on giving? Water-efficient items and appliances and helping friends, family, and neighbors with making waterwise choices will give back all year — not only in the amount of water saved, but also money saved on water bills.
Check out our water-saving gift guide for your water-conscious family and friends of all ages.
Some people don’t seek joy from material things. If you’re wondering what to get that minimalist friend who doesn’t like to accumulate more “stuff” during the holidays, get them a gift certificate from one of the over 60 City Certified Waterwise restaurants. Supporting local restaurants that care about every drop of water they use is a win-win.
For the tech whiz types, give the gift of your time by sitting down with a non-tech-savvy parent or grandparent to help them sign up for an EyeOnWater account and set up a leak alert so they’re sure to know if they’re losing water somewhere.
Another great gift idea is a waterproof digital timer to track shower time for the ultra-waterwise friend or relative who you know would love to master the 5-minute shower.
More people these days are realizing they’d rather give through action and positive community impact. Consider donating to local organizations that have a water pro-gram: the Santa Fe Watershed Association, the Santa Fe Botanical Garden, and the Randall Davey Audubon Center & Sanctuary. These organizations also have merchandise that would make great gifts, the proceeds of which would support their programs. You can also adopt a portion of the Santa Fe River or a tributary arroyo in someone’s name through the Santa Fe Watershed Association, or adopt a median and land-scape it with native waterwise pollinator plants with Keep Santa Fe Beautiful.
For the gardener or plant lover in your life, and to help protect Santa Fe’s urban forest, purchase a drought-hardy tree, waterwise pollinator plants or cactus. It’s easy to find the perfect plant with our Pollinator Resource Guide and our water-saving plant and cactus lists. Visit our local nurseries and get a gift certificate with the name of the plant, seeds or tree you wish to give.
Do you have friends or family members who cherish their cars? Give them waterless car wash products designed to keep their car tiptop clean without a hose and bucket.
Whether you are needing to get some-thing for a child, teen or adult, there are plenty of educational water books to keep them reading for hours.
Learn about water, science and the environment as a family! Get an interactive science or craft kit to do as a family and have fun learning about water’s role in our day-to-day lives. To get started, look at our Family Resource Guide at www.savewatersantafe.com.
And remember, it is always more conservation friendly to buy locally and from small businesses.
We hope you have a great holiday season. Happy waterwise shopping!