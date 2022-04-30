The City of Santa Fe is excited to announce two upcoming events: Next Generation Water Summit & Santa Fe Saves Water Day
The annual Next Generation Water Summit virtual technical conference will be held May 19-20 via an online platform, followed by a day of community events on May 21st.
The theme of this year’s virtual conference is Growth in a Time of Drought. Registration is free for both City and County community members. This annual summit brings together the building and development communities, water reuse professionals and water policymakers in a collaborative setting to share best practices and learn about innovative water conservation and water reuse techniques that can be used to comply with water conservation restrictions spreading across the Southwest.
Visit nextgenerationwatersummit.com to register and view the program.
Family Event: Santa Fe Saves Water Day , May 21st
Following the virtual technical conference we invite you to a fun, family-friendly community event — Santa Fe Saves Water Day. Join us at Railyard Park on May 21, and at tour locations, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Come learn about rainwater harvesting and how to create a "waterwise" pollinator garden at your home or business. In addition to the Railyard activities and informational booths, there will be other tour stops as part of Santa Fe Saves Water Day, including our very own Water Conservation Demonstration Garden and our Cactus Garden, both located near Midtown Bistro, plus a Raingarden Tour with Reese Baker of The Raincatcher.
Community event attendees will be entered to win a rain barrel. You can “stack” your entries by making each stop on the tour. That means if you attend all three events, you’ll earn three entries. There will be five lucky rain barrel winners! Other giveaways include packets of native seeds, shut off nozzles, pollinator resource guides and much more.
Schedule of events:
Next Generation Water Summit Virtual Conference, May 19-20
Santa Fe Saves Water Day, May 21:
• Tour the Santa Fe Water Conservation Office’s Demonstration Gardens (located across parking lot from Yoga Source and Midtown Bistro off San Mateo Rd.) 8-10 a.m.
• Santa Fe Saves Water Day at the Railyard Park: festivities and outdoor education for kids and adults, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Raingarden Tour with Reese Baker of The Raincatcher, 2-4 p.m.
This will be a wonderful outdoor community event to help Santa Feans learn about planting the most appropriate species for our arid environment, along with those that also support our pollinators—bees and monarch butterflies. Join us and learn how to create beautiful, "waterwise" landscapes.
For more information visit savewatersantafe.com/savewaterday.