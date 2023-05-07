Water matters: Reusing water to save water

We are grateful for this relatively wet winter with storms that increased our snowpack in Santa Fe. Still, conserving water is something we need to keep in mind as we await more showers this May! One consistent water source we can access is the graywater we generate daily when we use water at home via our sinks, showers and washing machines. Smart and easy ways of reusing graywater can be done inside and outside our homes to help alleviate stressed water supplies during continued drought and community growth.
Graywater can irrigate outdoor landscapes and provide a dependable local source of water through the dry season. Irrigating with graywater also helps lower water bills.
Using graywater reduces loads on septic systems and lowers the energy, chemicals and costs to treat water at treatment facilities. There are many types of graywater systems, ranging from manually collecting water in buckets to fully automated irrigation systems. One of the most popular, simple and affordable systems is the laundry-to-landscape application, which uses water from the clothes washer to irrigate the outdoor landscape. You can receive a $175 rebate for these systems!
Every minute you leave the shower running to heat the water, you’re wasting over two gallons of water. Place a bucket in the shower to catch any excess water — you will be surprised at how quickly it fills up. The collected water can then be reused in your outdoor garden or landscape, and for houseplants or your pet’s water bowl.
If water is collected and stored in a rain barrel, stormwater runoff such as rainwater and snowmelt can be reused in vegetable gardens, and for laundry and general cleaning. Rainwater is considered cleaner and safer than other types of reused water. The city offers rebates up to 25 cents for each gallon of a rain-water collection system’s capacity, and a bonus if the system is designed to capture maximum rainfall and if it is used to provide water for toilet flushing.
Raingardens are easy to build and are attractive landscaping that work well with native plants. Once established, these plants require little maintenance, and their deep roots soak up lots of water. Many are designed to support pollinators as well. Most importantly, they capture water that would otherwise flow down sidewalks and streets and straight to the arroyos, and instead use it to support beneficial landscapes.
To learn more, visit our website, savewatersantafe.com. And don’t forget, starting May 1 there is no outside watering between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and no more than three times a week.
To help people learn about innovative water conservation and water reuse techniques, the city is sponsoring the Next Generation Water Summit on June 14–17 at the Santa Fe Convention Center. This year’s theme is “Water Reuse and Conservation: The New Paradigm.” Registration is free to city and county residents at https://ngws.vfairs.com