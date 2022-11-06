Nearly two decades ago the City of Santa Fe embarked on anaggressive water conservation strategy that has recently beenexpanded by the city’s governing body to help businessessave an estimated tens of millions of gallons a year. Thesesavings will be achieved through free water-efficiencyassessments and adoption of recommendations for potentialequipment and behavior changes. To date, 73 restaurants,5 hotels, 31 small businesses in two shopping centers andone museum have had water-efficiency assessments, andthese program participants have been deemed “WaterWise”businesses by the city of Santa Fe.
All our pilot programs are geared toward innovativeapproaches to saving water. Some are launched citywide,others are implemented on a small scale in various SantaFe neighborhoods. We use our annual scorecard withcommunity input to vet new ideas through the city’s WaterConservation Committee. The results are then studied bysmall work groups, which include a joint city-county effortto ensure efficiencies. Most of these pilots also involve othercity departments in order to jointly meet city goals throughvarious partnerships.
Another ongoing pilot project is the TreeSmart SantaFe program, which has given away 150 trees from localnurseries. This program helps us maintain a healthy treecanopy that cools our city and saves water in three Santa Feneighborhoods. It was launched in partnership with KeepSanta Fe Beautiful, with joint funding from a $25,000 grantfrom the New Mexico Tourism Department’s Clean andBeautiful grant program for environmental/beautificationprojects in Santa Fe. Educational components of thegiveaway, as well as survivability of trees, are pieces of thepilot that are being monitored.
Another piloted approach to education and outreach tocity and county residents is through the continued supportof the Next Generation Water Summit. Over the past fiveyears, this summit has provided city and county residentsthe opportunity to discuss water issues free of charge.Additionally, it serves as a training opportunity for city staff,given its relationship with regional and national audiencesat the technical level. It also provides aligned educationalevents for our “next generation” of students who’ll be at theNext Generation Water Summit in 2023. This confab gives usmultiple platforms to provide outreach, and it connects thecity of Santa Fe to regional and national partnerships, therebystrengthening our water conservation efforts.
Our efforts are working. Since 1995, Santa Fe has reducedits water use by 33% despite a 25% increase in populationserved, and we continue to be a leader in the Southwestwhen it comes to how our community values water. Theseprograms are successful only because of this community’scommitment and continued involvement in the city’s waterconservation efforts.
If you are interested in serving on the city’s Water Conservation Committee, please contact Christine Chavez,cychavez@santafenm.gov. For more information on thecity’s water conservation efforts and to learn more about ourprogram, please visit https://savewatersantafe.com/.