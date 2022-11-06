Nearly two decades ago the City of Santa Fe embarked on an aggressive water conservation strategy that has recently been expanded by the city’s governing body to help businesses save an estimated tens of millions of gallons a year. These savings will be achieved through free water-efficiency assessments and adoption of recommendations for potential equipment and behavior changes. To date, 73 restaurants, 5 hotels, 31 small businesses in two shopping centers and one museum have had water-efficiency assessments, and these program participants have been deemed “WaterWise” businesses by the city of Santa Fe.

All our pilot programs are geared toward innovative approaches to saving water. Some are launched citywide, others are implemented on a small scale in various Santa Fe neighborhoods. We use our annual scorecard with community input to vet new ideas through the city’s Water Conservation Committee. The results are then studied by small work groups, which include a joint city-county effort to ensure efficiencies. Most of these pilots also involve other city departments in order to jointly meet city goals through various partnerships.

Another ongoing pilot project is the TreeSmart Santa Fe program, which has given away 150 trees from local nurseries. This program helps us maintain a healthy tree canopy that cools our city and saves water in three Santa Fe neighborhoods. It was launched in partnership with Keep Santa Fe Beautiful, with joint funding from a $25,000 grant from the New Mexico Tourism Department’s Clean and Beautiful grant program for environmental/beautification projects in Santa Fe. Educational components of the giveaway, as well as survivability of trees, are pieces of the pilot that are being monitored.

Water Savings Pilot Programs

