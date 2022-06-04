Calling all kids, families, educators and youth organizations
Education is the key to helping children appreciate the value of water conservation and the role they have in it. Children are our future, and as they grow and comprehend the world around them, it is important that they learn just how vital water is and how they can protect it. When kids are knowledgeable about science, they are empowered to act and share their knowledge with others.
The Passport Program teaches youth about "all things water"
Education geared toward our youth is a main priority for the Water Conservation Office. Last year, the city established the Water Passport Program. In partnership with local schools, nonprofits and other city departments, the program gives our students a well-rounded education on all things water, starting at the elementary school level. Last year, fourth-grade students toured the Buckman Direct Diversion Water Treatment Plant and received in-class presentations on water conservation, recycling and the energy-water nexus. The Water Passport Program also includes the city's annual Water Fiesta, where student gather to learn about water conservation from our educational partners statewide.
Quench your thirst for knowledge about water conservation with the new
The pandemic required us to rethink how to educate and engage students in a safe environment. To that end, we developed a self-guided book, the "Water: Family Activities," for families, groups and classes to use outdoors together, while practicing social distancing and breathing fresh, moving air.
Designed to supplement the Passport Program, the book includes outdoor activities for the entire family that stimulate interactive, hands-on investigations. In the book, you'll find insightful projects and information on where water in Santa Fe comes from, how we can use water more sustainably and where it goes when we are done.
A collaborative effort in education
Designed with the help of city, county and local partners, the "Water: Family Activities" book includes easy-to-follow information on topics such soil conservation, watershed science, plants, pollinators, rainwater harvesting, building a bee-friendly garden and much more. Best of all, you can find a wealth of information about what you can do in your home and in your own backyard to save water. There are plenty of fun games and projects inside the book as well, including pollinator bingo, designing a garden, reading challenges and mapping water right outside your door. Kids earn prizes for completion of the activities, which include a laptop backpack, a reusable stainless-steel water bottle, t-shirt, native seeds, lanyard bracelet, hand sanitizer and other fun items.
Download the book for free
is free and available as a pdf at www.savewatersantafe.com. Copies are also available at city libraries. We hope expand our partnerships with local schools, youth nonprofits, summer programs and camps for children, and children's groups looking for fun, summer learning activities.
Please contact the City of Santa Fe Water Conservation Office at 505.955.4225 or wcoffice@santafenm.gov. We're happy to facilitate small learning sessions using the book in ways that meet everyone’s goals.
Taking care of the water supply that we all depend on starts in our own backyards. Share your passion for conservation with Santa Fe’s children today!