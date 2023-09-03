Water matters: Local honorees of the Alliance for Water Efficiency

The City of Santa Fe’s Water Conservation Program was recognized at the Alliance for Water Efficiency’s (AWE) first annual Water Efficiency and Conservation Symposium in Chicago, Illinois, last month for its Commercial WaterWise program. The city’s WaterWise program goes beyond traditional conservation programming and is an example of a multilayered public, private and community partnership that is being viewed as a model for other cities across the nation. The program partnership includes the Santa Fe Green Chamber of Commerce, Santa Fe Community College and YouthWorks, among other technology and institutional partners.
The city’s Water Conservation Committee studied the partnership as a pilot, the goal of which was to conserve water in the commercial sector. The Santa Fe Green Chamber of Commerce works with Santa Fe businesses to enroll them in the program. The businesses are audited for water efficiency opportunities and are marketed as WaterWise businesses as recommendations (which sometimes include retrofits to create more efficient water appliances and practices) are implemented. Auditors for the program are trained through the Santa Fe Community Col-lege and are certified to look at restaurants, hotels, commercial shopping centers, medical facilities and outdoor landscapes. The program is unique for its social equity component and partnership with YouthWorks, an organization designed to reconnect at-risk and disadvantaged youth with our community through education, employment training and job placement. These young adults are being trained through Santa Fe Community College, where they can earn micro-credentials toward a full certification and can train with a mentor to learn how to assess water efficiency in outdoor landscapes. The WaterWise training program allows the city the opportunity to build a present workforce as well as look toward the future.
At the Alliance for Water Efficiency’s (AWE) first annual Water Efficiency and Conservation Symposium this past August, Home columnist Christine Y. Chavez received the 2023 AWE Water Star Award, in recognition of her “significant impact in the water efficiency, conservation and sustainability field.”
At the same conference, I was nominated and honored to receive the 2023 AWE Water Star Award, which recognizes an individual employee of an AWE organizational member who has made a significant impact in the water efficiency, conservation and sustainability field. I was so humbled by the experience and am truly grateful to have a job that I am excited and passionate about. I am especially appreciative that I get to do this work in the city where I grew up. Water Conservation in Santa Fe goes beyond programming and is truly ingrained in the community culture. Any recognition of the water conservation program is recognition of the work that this community engages in to con-serve water.
The City’s Water Conservation Committee plays an important role in the work that is done, and the public really leads the way. We consider our program to be public-input driven, and our priorities are based on ideas and feedback collected annually through our scorecard process. Please continue to stay involved and visit our website, www.savewatersantafe.com, to learn more about the resources we have to offer and to provide us with feedback. Together, we can continue to build programs that our community asks us for and that can continue to serve as models for others across the nation.
Water matters: Local honorees of the Alliance for Water Efficiency