The City of Santa Fe is celebrating Fix-a-Leak Week from March 13 through 19. This annual national awareness week helps us conserve water, a precious and essential resource, by remembering to check homes and businesses for leaks and fixing them quickly. Unchecked leaks in a faucet, pipe or appliance can waste gallons of water and generate a costly water bill. Without regular checks and maintenance, just one household with leaks can waste nearly 10,000 gallons of water every year – the equivalent of 270 loads of laundry!

The Facts on Water Leaks

Fast Facts on Water Leaks

The City helps households and businesses fix leaks through its Waterwise Business certification program and by signing up households for the EyeOnWater program to monitor leaks in real time. We also have dye tablets for checking leaks, and free toilet flappers, both of which are available at the Water Conservation Office. Here’s a quick list of other steps you can take during Fix-a-Leak Week to save water!

Homes:

Water matters: Fixing water leaks is always in season