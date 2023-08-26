“Paradigm shift” is an overused phrase bordering on hackneyed. Originally coined by purely scientific thinkers, its deceptively encompassing definition spread it into buzzword territory. Simply put, it is when an established model, the paradigm, turns on its head.
Thus, the shift.
Tuesday’s special City Council meeting was a public hearing and vote on nine proposed November ballot measures, only one of which anyone came to talk about. Fortunately, the question of imposing a high-end excise tax on the sale of homes was first on an agenda that went nearly nine hours.
For better or worse, public commentary was almost exclusively on the virtual absence of affordable housing for 90% of the population unable to qualify for a median-priced Santa Fe home. The merits of this tax versus any other was barely mentioned. The final tally: 64 people with two minutes to talk said there’s a crisis.
Four said they didn’t like this means of taxation as a solution to one.
That’s a paradigm shift.
During the Mayor David Coss era (2006-14), ascendent power at public meetings around growth, development and specific housing projects was keyed by the Santa Fe Neighborhood Network. Exemplified by the fact-based logic of former City Councilor Karen Heldmeyer and gravel-voiced passions of neighborhood activist Rick Martinez, they called out the troops for public hearings.
It was back when NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard) was still considered clever and cute and not a pejorative. But some public hearing regulars were pure BANANA — Build Absolutely Nothing Anywhere Near Anything.
The impetus to counter those often-successful housing deniers was the root of the Santa Fe Housing Action Coalition in 2017. It was the culmination of shared realities between advocates of sustainable growth and development, like Realtors, homebuilders and Chamber of Commerce businesses, and affordable housing providers like Daniel Werwath, Mike Loftin, Ed Romero and others.
Providers knew affordability was getting worse, with no prospects of getting better, and business owners knew recruiting workers was becoming untenable from lack of housing. All recognized bigger numbers mattered. The challenge was getting people, often young and working, to invest time into two minutes of public testimony.
COVID-19, in some ways, can be credited with increased engagement. With virtual meetings only, the platform was natural for certain demographics and a struggle for others (“Mr. Shanahan, you are still on mute.”). It became easy and convenient, and still is.
Between now and the November election, more public debate on the tax is needed. Although the city can’t know how the vote will go, the council’s 8-1 vote Tuesday to place it on the ballot is a good indication the 2023 vote won’t repeat results from 2009, when a similar excise tax was rejected.
Hopefully councilors will not now think work is done and leave it up to voters. Between now and November, they could hold study sessions and commission economic analysis that assumes it becomes law.
Since money flowing from the excise tax comes from individual home sales, and therefore is unpredictable, unlike bond-sale lump sums or budgetary appropriations, it will challenge the citizen-based Community Development Commission with increased fiscal responsibilities.
The group, chaired by outgoing City Councilor Renee Villarreal, oversees money in the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. For many years, the fund limped along with money dribbling in from a variety of sources. Three years ago, the city finally stepped up with $3 million annual contributions to the fund.
If tax sponsors’ estimates hold true, and a pledge to keep $3 million contributions flowing from the general fund is maintained, it could be enough to help Alexandra Ladd and the Office of Affordable Housing leverage even more money. That might shift another paradigm: seeing developers building affordable housing again.