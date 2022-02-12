Homewise CEO Mike Loftin, a development genius but definitely not a builder, taught me a hard lesson about walls nearly 30 years ago.
I had just completed an earthen home of my own design using a 2-by-4 adobe ladder wall system that could flip over the long way and then sit in the middle of the course below. With a keyed joint, it was modern puddled adobe with a minuscule amount of powdered cement added to the dirt from the site. It was labor intensive but unskilled. It was dirt-cheap. Forms could be used over and over.
I took it to Loftin in the mid-’90s as an example of how, with homeowner sweat equity, we could stand up solid earthen walls cheaper than any other wall system imagined.
Loftin by then had heard every wall pitch in Santa Fe: straw bales, pumice-crete, Styrofoam blocks, rammed earth, hemp-crete, five-gallon buckets, used tires, wattle and daub; the list is long.
But mine was different. And cheaper.
Loftin heard me out and then told me that if one of his programs could buy down a 30-year interest rate by one point, he will have saved more money for the homeowner than if there was no cost for walls at all.
That was stunning. It is also what led me to building the best wood-frame homes possible with the existing skill set of local subcontractors.
But our fascination with wall systems never goes away. The hottest these days are “3D-printed houses.”
It is hard to deny the appeal. There is something mesmerizing about watching a robotic arm squeezing out gray streams of wet cement that build row upon row until a button is pushed to stop. And then the contraption gets hauled next door and the button gets pushed again for on. And on and on.
OK, aside from the Loftin wall lesson, the question is: Can 3D homes be competitive with all other wall ideas, including regular old framed walls? Maybe. But so what?
Exterior 3D printed walls are just the shell of a box. And only four of the six sides that make the box. That shell wall does not yet have insulation, siding, windows, doors, electrical plugs and switches, plumbing pipes, drywall, paint or trim.
Most of the house is left to build. Workers necessary to build the rest of the house are exactly the same people who would have built it regularly, minus the 3D crew. Except now they have to contend with a head-scratching shell of hard, flattened layers of tubular concrete.
Interior abutting wood walls still have to be secured to the concrete ones. Window are manufactured to be set in wood frames. Electrical boxes are designed for nailing to studs. Wires snake through holes drilled in studs and nailed to their sides. Drywall is screwed to studs.
All the challenges can be overcome. Santa Fe subcontractors have seen them all. But they are never the cheapest. A builder’s biggest challenge is to make sure “cheap” does not mean shoddy, because wood-framed homes are not inherently “shoddy.”
The early days of the green-building movement 40 years ago was about “saving the trees,” by which we meant primarily the “virgin” forest in our minds. For better or worse, modern tree plantations, and the prospect of viable slash from forest thinning in the West, has changed the thinking of many.
Carbon-based forest products stashed in the skin and bones of a home for a hundred years or more is a good carbon-sink. There’s no carbon released from burning or rotting. A new tree can be planted in place of the harvested. It’s sustainable. And nothing better for affordability can be imagined.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.