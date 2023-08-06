Taking a walk on the trail next to the flowing Rio de Santa Fe reminded me of the benefits of Planning, with a capital P. A plan was created long ago that made possible my early morning walk beside water flowing from the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, miles to the east.

Three decades ago, the Santa Fe River was basically a drainage ditch. People used it to dispose of their used car oil and commercially mined it for gravel and sand, especially below St. Francis Drive. Fortunately for the citizens and wildlife of Santa Fe, in 1995, a corridor master plan for the Santa Fe River that was prepared for the city, began to change and restore the river into a living river.

In the early 1990s the Santa Fe River Task Force was formed. Using a 1983 Santa Fe River Committee report, it created a new master plan for the river corridor. The task force’s vision, which was based on input from the people of Santa Fe, was adopted by the city council. The Santa Fe River Corridor Master Plan was based on the vision and beliefs that a steady water level is essential; the entire corridor should be planned; it should connect green spaces; and all uses, not just flood protection, should be considered in all projects for the river.

Urban sense: The Santa Fe River Corridor Master Plan

