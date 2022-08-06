The spirit of Santa Fe has moved south, away from the Plaza, away from the humble beginnings of a village built on Indigenous land 400-plus years ago. Back then, most residents lived in small, modest adobe houses. Today, as the city preserves the historic compact urban form that makes Santa Fe so livable and so desirable (and also so expensive) — organized around the Plaza, with narrow streets — we have witnessed a shift.
Santa Fe's Eastside, West Side, North Side, Southside and Midtown neighborhoods each have their own character. Historically, the land to the south of the city center was flatter and less expensive. Newer, denser developments have been built there, namely, the Casa Allegre, Bellamah and Tierra Contenta neighborhoods. More residences could be more easily built, for less, on the south side. With economics as the driver, the Southside has become one of the few more affordable options for living in Santa Fe. Even though the city owns land on the north side, it is hilly and requires expensive infrastructure to develop. As a result, it is unlikely that land will be developed soon.
Concentrating any one kind of development in one specific area erodes social inclusivity, diversity and equity in all neighborhoods. The city’s lack of an updated general plan, or even an agreed-upon public preference, contributes further to the problem. Instead, the city makes land use decisions incrementally, address by address.
Fewer and fewer people are able to afford to live or remain here. The glaring fact is that the city doesn't have enough workforce housing, and if there aren’t workers who can afford to live in the city, then Santa Fe loses even more of its character, its reputation as being hospitable and its diversity.
Opposition to any new housing, single-family or otherwise, also makes it harder to share the good life Santa Fe offers. Development on any scale in some areas of town is not welcome, and some neighborhoods have the density, but not the necessary open space or public transit options to make living there "breathable" or accessible.
If comprehensive planning were happening in Santa Fe, the open space and density could be managed for the benefit of all. Land in southern Santa Fe County is easier to develop, and development will happen, by necessity. Expanded housing options within the city limits will ensure that the people who work here can live here, if they choose. But unless the city increases transit options, cars will be even more necessary.
My belief is that is If the city designs areas to foster and support community, it will solve many issues — even some social equity and poverty issues. Making room for and listening to the emerging Southside community in Santa Fe seems the most promising approach to maintaining a city that stays true to its roots of being open and inviting. Urban planning and design can help, but they are not the drivers. If people are able to live here, they will work here, thereby continuing Santa Fe’s colorful and culturally diverse spirit, just slightly southwest of where it used to be.
GAYLA BECHTOL
Gayla Bechtol is a board member of the Friends of Architecture Santa Fe, and the American Institute of Architects. Gayla Bechtol Architects is a design-centered architecture/urban design/historic preservation practice in Santa Fe.