Old Santa Fe Style, from 1912, and the more common Recent Santa Fe Style are part of the City of Santa Fe’s Historic Districts Zoning overlay “to ensure the harmonious, orderly and efficient growth and development of the city ... a harmonious appearance, which preserves property values ... continued existence and preservation of historical areas and buildings, continued construction of buildings in the historic styles, and general harmony ...” (City of Santa Fe Chapter 14-5.2 (A)).

Zoning is used by municipalities to provide for the health, safety and welfare of their citizens. Zoning also regulates density. Pre-zoning codes and the historic legacy from the Spanish, Pueblo and Anglo influences over the last 1,000 years mean we live in a beautiful walk-able town in a most desirable place to live.

But we need more housing for those working here. Can our historic core be more dense so we can accommodate more people? Can we build taller buildings and still keep the visual character and also the communal spirit of the City Different?

Barrio de Analco

The plan for a walkable Barrio de Analco

Urban Sense: Density and Old Santa Fe Style, having a past but no future