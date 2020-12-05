With no false modesty, “Building Santa Fe” claims some darn smart readers. One, Frank Chambers, is a retired professor of fluid mechanics who lives in a home warmed by in-floor radiant heat. Sounds cozy, but Frank knows with temperatures dropping and windows closed, there is no air circulation in his home. That is worrisome and common in Santa Fe.
Chambers was especially concerned with the sensibility of inviting his regular house cleaner to come and work in his home. He knew she needed the work, and his home needed her, too. What to do? His research may have hit on a perfect solution that cost him less than $50.
The law of unintended consequences runs strong in the vanguard of local building science. Santa Fe’s residential market was a pioneer of in-floor radiant heating. It evolved from passive solar designers who recognized heating a mass, like a concrete floor, could slowly release stored heat.
Passive solar homes required no forced-air furnace. Electric baseboard heaters typically provided backup for rare stretches of cloudy days and frigid temperatures. Unfortunately, the trend of electric baseboard heaters caught on even for homes with no passive solar, which meant astronomical winter electric bills. Unintended consequences.
In-floor radiant heat swept our market as the answer to maximum efficiency. Unfortunately, our pioneering nature got ahead of the technology. Failure of tubular components was rife. First to fail was polybutyl tubing in the 1980s, followed by Entran II in the ’90s, followed by Kitec in the early 2000s. Fixing those failures is virtually impossible, and the remedy is often installing electric baseboard heaters. Unintended consequences.
The tubular problems were solved, and in-floor radiant heat is still the go-to heating method for high-end homes, especially in luxe subdivisions like Las Campanas. Those homeowners are also most likely to employ a house cleaner.
People like Chambers knew that cleaning air through filtration down to one micron could capture aerosolized particles containing a virus. Opening windows for cross ventilation helps dilute stale indoor air with fresh air, but that doesn’t capture any nasty stuff. Do that today and you’ll be freezing, which means cranking up the expensive electric baseboard heater. Unintended consequences.
Frank shared a super-simple solution making the rounds on websites that wonks like him visit. The idea is to get a 20-inch by 20-inch square box fan and duct tape a 20-inch by 20-inch furnace filter to the sucking side of the fan. Filters are rated by a metric called MERV, which stands for minimum efficiency reporting value.
A MERV 13 filter is considered “best” in the good, better, best metric. There are higher MERV ratings than 13, but that is as good as you’ll likely find at a big-box retailer and is considered good enough to capture stuff down to 1 micron.
Running the fan with the filter attached to the back will get all the indoor air in the house swirling around to pass through the filter. With all windows shut, all the air in the house will eventually pass through the filter.
I’m no fluid mechanic, but it sounded logical, so I bought the last 20-by-20 box fan at one Santa Fe store and its last MERV 13 filter, too. With no way to measure if it’s working, I can only say the air smelled cleaner in our passive solar, electric baseboard home.
It’s long past fan season and MERV 13 filters are hard to find on local shelves, but a quick Google search shows the whole contraption can be assembled for under $50. Pretty cheap peace of mind and no unintended consequences. The house cleaner probably appreciated the thoughtfulness too.
