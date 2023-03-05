Two rooms with a view: 318 Vistoso Place

Unlike in E.M. Forster’s novel A Room with a View, where Lucy Honeychurch longs for a metaphorical “room” that will afford her a constantly changing landscape, the property at 318 Vistoso Place isn’t merely two rooms but two separate and distinct homes. And the view seen from either isn’t just symbolic and full of possibility but is very real and endlessly impressive.
The main house consists of 1,768 square feet while the attached guest house measures 1,335 square feet. Each has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, fireplaces and open floor plans. And, in the words of Keller Williams Realtor Anna Vanderlaan, “These are two completely different worlds, but each offering the same spectacular view.”
Located on a cul de sac and within walking distance of the Plaza and downtown Santa Fe, these Vistoso homes appear as one from the outside. Inside, however, it becomes clear that, as Vanderlaan observed, the two possess entirely distinct — though also entirely compatible — sensibilities. (And really, to designate one the main house and the other the casita is almost beside the point; it’s like saying a taco is only ever an appetizer or always an entrée.)
Vistoso happens to be around the corner from the Governor’s Mansion. Currently home to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and her family, the mansion was built in 1955, becoming the third official residence of the state governor. The original home of New Mexico governors was the Palace of the Governors, which was built in 1610. The second mansion, a neoclassical building
modeled after the White House, was located next to the State Capitol. But by 1950, it was in such disrepair that the state legislature authorized funds to build a new home for governors.
The neighborhood sat largely undeveloped until the mansion was built. Former Governor John J. Dempsey (1943-47) donated 10 acres, as did mansion architect W.C. Kruger, who also owned a lot of the land in the area, which quickly increased in value. The state legislature also allocated another 10 acres for the mansion grounds. Within years, homes were sprouting up around the mansion. But as noted by broker and former Santa Fe Living Treasure Sara Melton, most of the homes built at that time were designed by contractors, not architects. How could she tell? The views, she liked to say, were from the bathroom or the kitchen—not from the living room or bedroom. Which is not at all the case with 318 Vistoso. And as some in the neighborhood also like to observe, the area not only feels safe and secure, but whenever it snows it seems the roads there get cleared mighty quickly.
As for Vistoso itself, although the two residences share a bedroom wall, any similarities between them could be interpreted as being, as the saying goes, “purely coincidental.”
Built in 1987, a year in which, fittingly, the state transitioned from Democratic Governor Toney Anaya to Republican Governor Garrey Carruthers, the original “home” is the more traditional, more down-to-earth, more family-oriented of the two. It feels homier and much more lived in. Its viga’d ceilings are lower, the floors made of pine and the rooms smaller and more intimate. You can tell it was built to house two adults and one or two children.
The “casita,” on the other hand, won’t ever fully escape its artist’s studio origins. Although completely remodeled several years ago, walking into it is not unlike debouching into a converted New York City SoHo loft: The ceilings are about 20 feet high, and there are long horizontal skylights along the top of the main room (allowing in oodles of natural light).
Now an enormous open area, the onetime artist’s atelier functions as a dining room, living room, gathering space and eastern-facing viewing area — through the four floor-to-ceiling glass front doors offering one of the best views of the Sangre de Cristos — and even of Mount Baldy — anywhere in Santa Fe. There’s a wet bar off to one side, a main bedroom with California Closets, a windowless entertainment room and a remodeled kitchen.
“It’s a cook’s kitchen,” says Vanderlaan, a former professional cook herself. She’s practically giddy about the soft-close drawers, too, and the south-facing hero window with the extra fill station above it. There are also Japanese toilets in the bathrooms of both houses. Just under the casita is a one-car garage. Beneath the main house there’s a workshop/storage area.
But, also true to much of Santa Fe, the remodeled studio also has one of those areas that’s been rejiggered into something ... utilitarian if a bit odd. Overlooking the big open room of the casita and accessible via a tight semicircular stairway is the second bedroom. Or office. Or office-bedroom. Or sewing room or prayer room or meditation space. Basically, it’s a short-ceilinged room, albeit one with a window that has unobstructed views of the Sangres. It’s not unlike the train-like sleeping compartment you might find in the loft-cum-studio of a New York City artist — circa 1988. It is, in a word, charming.
Both houses have charm. But they also share the outdoor patio, which is sprawling and luxurious. It sits on a deck in between the front doors of both places and the circular driveway. And has views to die for. There are stairs to get to that deck. And to each house. That may be a dealbreaker for some, but as Vanderlaan mentions while walking around the property, studies have shown that for every flight of stairs climbed, you can increase your life expectancy by 10 seconds. These are the kind of views that can keep you young. Or younger.
But as Vanderlaan also likes to point out, “the Big Ask in Santa Fe often comes down to two things: views and proximity to downtown. Here, you get so much view — from every window.”
Plus, as that suburban billboard likes to remind drivers: If you lived here at 318 Vistoso Place, you’d be home by now.