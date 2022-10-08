The notion that the man from Nazareth, whose life changed the world, was but a simple carpenter before beginning his life’s mission, is surely a 20th century construct. There is no such thing as a simple carpenter.
The industrial age, with its worship of science, engineering and mechanization, eclipsed centuries-old skills with the hands-on tools of hammers, saws, chisels, planers, levels, squares, plumb bobs and measuring sticks.
Society’s needs for those skills didn’t disappear, they just lost intellectual respect in the public imagination.
Imagine career choices of a poor young lad born in a barn 2,000 years ago: shepherd, fisherman, farmer, hewer of building blocks, laborer. Or carpenter. A trade with status and respect. One requiring imagination, creativity and superior cognitive abilities.
Carpentry is considered a skill, but so is being an elite athlete or concert pianist. Talent may be latent, but practice and perseverance makes an artist and maestro.
Carpentry learning never stops. Expertise comes with age and experience. When the young Nazarene took to wandering, fasting and visioning in the desert, he was just hitting his stride as a carpenter.
Maybe he wasn’t as skilled as his mentors expected, or maybe he was too distracted by his raging imagination to be around sharp tools, but he left the trade and became the teacher the world needed him to be.
My own calling to carpentry came around the same age. Unemployed and about to be a new father at 28, I asked a contractor friend in Boston for a job on his fancy Beacon Hill remodel. Hanging out with carpenters a few years older than me opened my eyes and intellect to who carpenters were.
I was hooked. Sophomoric writing went in the filing cabinet, and providing for a family meant the tool belt came on. Five years of college had been fun and fruitful, but 10 years had passed. How far along would my skills and career be if I’d discovered my life’s trajectory at 18? Or better yet, at 14?
That would have meant ninth grade. But in 1969, it was either college-bound or not. Not much different today.
That paradigm needs to shift. In Santa Fe, the experiential learning model of the Early College Opportunities magnet high school, known as ECO, is trying to do just that. Recent articles touted benefits of that pedagogy, as if new and revolutionary. It’s not.
I’ve written past columns on how common dyslexia and learning challenges were to successful contractors in their youth. Most admit the shame of being labeled and shunted to the “slow group.” For many, it created a drive to “show them all.” For others, it meant dropping out, acting up and getting in trouble.
It is said dyslexia is often a trait of successful multitasking CEOs. Unfortunately, it’s also common in the penitentiary. Life is about choices, but it’s also about support, probably more so.
ECO turns the “not everybody is destined for college” argument on its head. Those kids are dually enrolled in college, and they’ve got Santa Fe Community College IDs in their pockets to prove it.
And it’s free college. A diligent ninth grader embracing training and support offered at ECO can graduate at 18 with a high school diploma and an associate degree. Leadership at ECO is determined to change the perception as a school of last resort to one with a waiting list of determined achievers.
Twenty million dollars being spent for new ECO campus facilities is demonstrating the investment in dignity and respect that trades-based education deserves. Dignity and respect for the students as well.