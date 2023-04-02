True North: Artist Dick Evans finds his groove in the ultimate home studio

There is nowhere that Santa Fe long-timer Dick Evans would rather be than in his home studio. “It gives me a warm feeling to be in here. I feel like I’m at ease with myself here, more than most places,” he says. “It is a place where fulfillment is close at hand. Where I can probe parts of me that aren’t always close to the surface. Where I can communicate ideas and emotions that are impossible for me with words.”
In his many decades as an artist, Evans has had studios in a garage, an attic, a hallway, a university office and a basement. He finally built himself this luxury studio as an add-on to his house, located near Harry’s Roadhouse. The studio is 600 square feet with a ceiling that curves from 12 to 14 feet high. It’s turned away from the house at a 17-degree angle for the absolute best light source: a huge window facing north that’s 12 by 10 feet.
The views? Mountains, foothills and a deep arroyo. Evans’s easel is actually an entire wall. It’s 13 feet high with a system of screws so he can move around paintings that he’s working on. LED track lights mimic sunlight, should inspiration strike during the dark hours. Tables, painting racks, white walls and a classic Eames chair make up the furnishings.
“I feel at home in here. It’s a kind of sanctuary,” says Evans. “I have my dream studio right in my home.”
Just don’t move things around if you visit. “I’m kind of a neat freak when it comes to my studio. When people come in here, they nearly always say, ‘Oh my, you’re so neat,’” he confesses. Evans isn’t bragging about this; it is essential to his process. He explains, “If I want yellow paint, I want to know exactly where it is. Or if I want a brush to brush a certain way. Because when I’m painting, it’s high energy and high action and I don’t have time to look for stuff.”
Intuition meets technique in this studio where, “Sometimes I feel like, Oh my word! What am I doing? Other times I feel like, Oh, that stroke was magnificent! I love what I just did! It rotates during the day.”
Evans is known for his contemporary abstract landscapes featuring bold gestures and brushstrokes and mysterious splashes of color. Thick horizons may connote being grounded, squares can symbolize a place to be, vertical shapes can suggest strength and flying forms bring to mind the act of breaking away.
Born in Roswell, Evans grew up in a farming community in the Texas panhandle, earned an MFA at the University of Utah and served as a professor for 20 years at universities all over the country before settling in Santa Fe in 1990 with his wife, sculptor Susan Stamm Evans. “Who I am is a painter and an artist, and I fulfill my sense of why I’m here and what I should be doing by working here,” he says. A Post-it note in the studio underscores that belief: Never lose sight of the power of your own individuality.
Evans often rolls into the studio around 10 or 11 a.m., but really it could be anytime. Whenever it is, “When I come into the room, it’s like an old friend. It’s great to start that conversation again. It’s where I get stuff done,” he con-fides. Here, “The light is right. The music is right. I’ve achieved a lot of satisfaction in this room. I’ve painted paintings of which I’m very proud. All of that continues to reinforce until it’s nearly Pavlovian. It’s satisfying to paint. I feel good when I paint.” Plus, “I am ambitious. I have a strong work ethic.”
About that music. It could be Willie Nelson. Keith Jarrett. Philip Glass. “I nearly continuously listen to music while painting, to frame the mood I want to feel. If I’m not feeling enough energy, I’ll play something that’s very aggressive and just get pumped up. Or if I’m too pumped up and want to soften to a more lyrical state, I’ll play something more melodic. It helps me get in the right mood,” Evans says.
His color palette tends toward reds (“Red is excitement,” he says), yellows (“Yellow is richer, especially as it turns towards orange”), blues (“meditative”), greens (“active”) and black (“Black is the other part of us that is unconscious”). He suggests that when a painting is more abstract, it provides more opportunity for viewers to float in and out of the painting, to float in and out of an idea.
At 81, Evans finds his destiny in this favorite room. “It’s such a blessing to do what one feels deeply. I’m thankful for that all the time,” he says. What’s more, “I have no intention nor desire to stop now. I don’t paint as many paintings, but I still feel them with the same fervor.”