Two notable developments in Santa Fe’s affordable housing realm transpired last week.
The city’s breaking news was the pending rollout of an online tool developed by the Land Use Department. It’s an interactive, GIS-based map tracking projects with 10 or more units in the residential development pipeline.
It replaces a static PDF map of the city with balloons and arrows pointing to where things were happening or expected to happen. That map was outdated soon after printing.
The new tool, going live with a work-in-progress disclaimer, is long overdue. City councilors already want more data than the trove offered.
The tool’s headline news, with a big asterisk, is that more than 10,000 dwelling units are in the pipeline. More context on that later with Santa Fe County’s breaking news.
The pipeline’s four categories start with all units either under discussion with city planners or with master plan approvals. That’s a huge share of the 10,000 and includes some that are years away. Examples are Phase 3 of Tierra Contenta, the midtown campus, Las Soleras, Santa Fe Estates and some yet unknown by the public.
The second category is approved units in subdivisions or apartment complexes that have not yet started. That number is much smaller with no guarantee of anything built anytime soon. Money was spent getting approvals from drawn plans, but that amount is a fraction of what it takes to build. More on that with the county discussion.
The third category is unfinished projects under construction and the fourth is recently completed. The Land Use Department staff plans quarterly updates as projects finish or fall out of the pipeline.
The tool’s arrival seemed to surprise and please councilors. It should also please and inform legions of Santa Feans following affordable housing issues.
Meanwhile, Santa Fe County’s significant action was approving an affordable housing plan more than two years in the making. It was produced by Sites Southwest, a planning firm, with input from 35 citizen volunteers, of which I was one.
The plan, approved by resolution, is required by the Mortgage Finance Authority for the county to consider loans and grants for affordable housing. Those actions are done by an ordinance, also passed by commissioners Tuesday night with no public comment.
The report’s headline news is only 10% of county residents, including those in the city, can afford a median-priced home. The biggest reason for that disparity is another headline: More than 17,000 dwelling units are needed for market equilibrium. The report says they are needed by 2025 — just two years away.
Granted, much of the report’s data was culled from the best available information at the time. Much has been built since 2019, but only a fraction of the need and not enough to stabilize housing prices. A concluding strategy from the report is bound to be controversial — housing costs can only drop with much smaller units at much higher density — like under 1,500 square feet with at least 10 units per acre.
It’s hard to imagine where in the county that could happen. It certainly won’t be along West Alameda in the new piece of historic Agua Fría village. Wherever it happens, it will take a lot more money than is floating around Santa Fe.
A conservative estimate of 17,000 dwelling units at 1,500 square feet built at $200 per foot is over $5 billion, an astronomical figure no affordable housing trust fund could dream of leveraging.
The report is a start. And should a dent be made in the housing crisis, perhaps the county will need a pipeline track tool of its own.