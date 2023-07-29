Two notable developments in Santa Fe’s affordable housing realm transpired last week.

The city’s breaking news was the pending rollout of an online tool developed by the Land Use Department. It’s an interactive, GIS-based map tracking projects with 10 or more units in the residential development pipeline.

It replaces a static PDF map of the city with balloons and arrows pointing to where things were happening or expected to happen. That map was outdated soon after printing.

