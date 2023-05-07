BuyRent

People on the hunt for a place to live often wonder whether to buy a home or rent an apartment. And in this real estate market with comparatively sky-high mortgage interest rates and ever-climbing home prices, the question of buying or renting is even more relevant for would-be buyers and renters.

According to Forbes magazine, the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage was nearly 7% prior to the Silicon Valley Bank failure, more than double its early-January 2022 rate of 3.22%. Now that two additional “mid-sized” banks have also failed along with SVB and inflation pressure has eased to mid-2020 levels, mortgage rates are quickly approaching 6% again, according to Mortgage Daily News.

In considering the question of what makes the most sense for people looking for a place to live and/or invest in, the answer, of course, is “It depends.” When thinking about buying or renting in Santa Fe or Albuquerque, the first consideration is rental costs.

BuyRent Chart
BuyRent Graph

To buy or rent in this market?

