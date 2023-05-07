To buy or rent in this market?

People on the hunt for a place to live often wonder whether to buy a home or rent an apartment. And in this real estate market with comparatively sky-high mortgage interest rates and ever-climbing home prices, the question of buying or renting is even more relevant for would-be buyers and renters.
According to Forbes magazine, the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage was nearly 7% prior to the Silicon Valley Bank failure, more than double its early-January 2022 rate of 3.22%. Now that two additional “mid-sized” banks have also failed along with SVB and inflation pressure has eased to mid-2020 levels, mortgage rates are quickly approaching 6% again, according to Mortgage Daily News.
In considering the question of what makes the most sense for people looking for a place to live and/or invest in, the answer, of course, is “It depends.” When thinking about buying or renting in Santa Fe or Albuquerque, the first consideration is rental costs.
The median rent for all property types in Santa Fe, according to Zillow Rentals Data in April 2023, was approximately $2,500/month, an increase of $256 from last year to this year. According to RentCafe, the average cost of a rental apartment in Santa Fe was nearly $1,700/month in April, depending on the quality, size and location of the apartment. In Albuquerque, the median rent for all property types was $1,450/month in April 2023, according to Zillow Rental Data. According to Zumper, North America’s largest privately owned rental platform, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment was about $1,000, an increase of 15% year over year (y/y). Rent.com says that the average rent for a studio apartment in Albuquerque was about $840, one of the lowest studio rental costs in the US. Likewise, point2homes indicated that the monthly rental for a single-family home in Albuquerque was approximately $2,500. (Real estate investors know that approximately 40% of Albuquerque’s housing market is made up of rental units.)
How do Santa Fe and Albuquerque rental stats compare with home sales prices in each city?
The recently released first quarter 2023 report from the Santa Fe Association of Realtors indicated that the median home price throughout the City Different increased 7.2% to $513,5621, com-pared with the fourth quarter of 2022. Average home sales prices climbed 13.8% q/q [quarter to quarter] to $608,700. Meanwhile, the median sales price for both the city of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County combined reflected a quarterly drop of 2.6% to $599,000 for the first quarter of 2023, the lowest median home sales price since the third quarter of 2021.
Within these overall prices, however, home sales prices were highly variable in specific Santa Fe neighborhoods. Home sales prices in the most populous areas west of St. Francis Drive spiked 17.5% y/y to $470,000. Home sales prices in the more affluent neighborhoods of St. John’s College, Tesuque and Hyde Park dropped below $1M for the first time in over two years. Las Campanas home prices remained flat at approximately $1.2M. Eldorado home sales prices slid 12.7% y/y to $550,000, but prices in Rancho Viejo jumped 4.6% y/y to $583,500.
Average home values in Albuquerque, according to Zillow, came in at approximately $306,000, an increase of 6.6% from last year to this year. The median home sales prices in Albuquerque’s most affluent areas — Spruce Park, Summit Park and North Campus — ranged between $347,848–$459,345. Median home sales prices in less affluent areas came in at $240,000–$275,000.
Why the big difference in home sales prices and rental prices in Santa Fe and Albuquerque? Think supply and demand. According to Chris Pearson Kramer, a local Sotheby’s agent, Santa Fe simply does not have the space to build more housing units, whereas Albuquerque has room to grow. Look, for example, at all the new housing units, both multi- and single-family rental and for-sale units, on the west side of that city.
Also, Santa Fe is often considered to be a “destination” or “second-home” city, and Albuquerque is not. This translates into there being higher demand for housing, both for-sale and rental housing, in Santa Fe. Higher demand equals higher prices; lower supply equals higher prices.
Albuquerque may be a canary in the gold mine foretelling where the real estate industry is likely to go this year and next. According to the Case Shiller Index, one of the most trusted real estate forecasters in the country, home sales prices in Albuquerque and nationwide are expected to drop 4% in 2023. On the other hand, the Index predicts that home sales prices in Albuquerque and the rest of the country will increase approximately 7% in 2024.
According to real estate investor, insurance professional and intrepid world traveler Sam Levy, the decision to buy or rent involves more than money. “I’m interested in maximum leverage and maximum return, of course, but I’m also interested in great locations, great views and maximum internet connectivity. In fact, I may be investing in places like Albania or Belize or Mexico because they have great fiberoptic connectivity, even though my heart is in Santa Fe.”