Who is not enchanted with the idea of a tiny house?
They’re cute and tidy and shipshape, and they can go anywhere. Their fervent acolytes, most of whom do not actually live in one, are part of the tiny house movement. Note to self: Be wary of any housing solution that refers to itself as a movement.
Don’t get me wrong — I love tiny houses. I even have one. It’s a 12-by-16-foot cabin with a sleeping loft and a broad deck overlooking a free-running New Mexico stream. Paradise, if you don’t mind the outhouse, propane lanterns and catching the running water in the creek below the deck. Perfect for a long weekend of solace, but no place like home.
I’ve even vocally advocated for tiny homes, especially as a solution for homeless people who have no desire to come in from the cold to sleep on a bunk in a shelter.
As a homebuilder representative on former Mayor David Coss’ blue-ribbon task force to end homelessness in 2006, before the tiny house “movement” really began, I suggested a village of 8-by-20-foot roll-off housing units delivered to some remote area with campground-style showers and baths, garbage collection, public transportation, a community garden and a gathering space.
Most homeless advocates and stakeholders at the time found the notion amusing, or at least not worth serious consideration. It was obviously way too radical then for the consensus task at hand. Now communities are seriously advocating exactly that.
Tiny homes also are perfect training vehicles for youth drawn to the fun and challenge of homebuilding. The Early College Opportunities magnet school on Zia Road has built a couple with help from the Building Trades Advisory Corp., a local nonprofit citizens group supporting homebuilding education in Santa Fe public schools.
If one can build a tiny house, one can build a bigger house. Installing windows, doors, cabinets, countertops, flooring, fixtures and everything that goes in a big house is no different. There is just less of everything. And it’s easy to roll it off the campus when finished and start another one the next year. Perfect. Pull it up to the formerly homeless village.
The state of New Mexico recently developed a tiny home code for units smaller than 400 square feet. It allows exceptions to rules and codes governing regular homes. It is not, however, a code for dwelling units on metal chassis with axles and wheels. There is no state code for them, at least not for tiny ones.
The state’s tiny home code is for units that sit on foundations, are tied to water and sewer services, and won’t freeze occupants to death in winter. Accessory dwelling units, in other words.
OK, but wouldn’t putting a dozen tiny homes per acre be better than five regular homes? In theory, yes. We do that a lot on the south side of Santa Fe in not-so-tiny-home communities, euphemistically called mobile home parks.
The problem with tiny homes, or even nice manufactured homes on wheels, is they don’t stack on top of each other very well. Our only hope to solve our housing crisis is going up. Five-story apartment buildings allowed on the midtown campus means 40, 50, even 60 dwelling units per acre. Maximizing infrastructure efficiency for sewer, water and other utilities is obvious, as is energy efficiency.
It’s unlikely HGTV will have a TV show on the apartment-living “movement” anytime soon, but that should be the priority product for Santa Fe today.
