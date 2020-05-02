Santa Fe long has had a rather smug attitude toward property taxes. We’ve got some of the lowest anywhere because we soak tourists who flock here and pay over 8 percent gross receipts tax — known in other states as sales tax — on every meal, hotel room, art piece or custom-made cowboy hat.
GRT and sales taxes are the most regressive kind, meaning unfair, because those with lowest incomes pay a higher proportion to those taxes than do the wealthy. But when 70 percent of the city’s operating revenue is funded by those tourist taxes instead of property taxes, it’s hard to argue we aren’t getting away with something in Santa Fe.
But what happens when GRT no longer comes in?
We get a $46 million budget deficit for the 2020 fiscal year and anticipate an even greater budget crisis when contemplating the next budget year.
The novel coronavirus should compel us to rethink our funding formulas and taxing strategies.
Compare Santa Fe’s operating tax ratios to Rio Rancho or Las Cruces, similar-sized New Mexico cities. If we rely on a ration of 70 percent GRT, 20 percent property tax and 10 percent other taxes, those two cities are just the opposite.
Granted, Rio Rancho couldn’t live on GRT because it’s not exactly a world-class tourist town, but it does have some of the best-rated schools in our state, which, coincidentally, are also largely supported by higher property taxes.
Many in Santa Fe are aware our low property taxes could afford a boosting, especially to help with much-needed items like 21st-century infrastructure, better schools and acute affordable housing shortages. Many have also wondered why we couldn’t have different property tax rates for regular folks versus the wealthy with large second homes in the hills occupied only at special times of the year, if at all.
The answer may be not raising taxes on the rich but lowering them for everybody else. That’s what Michigan does and has for more than 120 years.
Northern Michigan, where my ancestral roots first flourished, has been a prime vacation and resort area since the days when robber barons laid the foundation for the industrialization of the Midwest. Their “cottages” and private clubs along the lakes were, and are, symbols of excess. Michigan passed the Homestead Act in 1893, now known as the Principal Residency Exemption, that allows homeowners living there year-round to be exempted from all property taxes that pay for schools.
Not surprisingly, those resort communities have great schools and really high property taxes because homeowners who don’t pay the school portion of the tax continually vote to keep them high for those who don’t vote on them but have to pay them.
In other words, high property taxes for those who can afford them.
The schools and municipalities would be the beneficiary in this concept.
New Mexico would probably need to pass enabling legislation to allow municipalities to juggle their relationships with property taxes, but it’s not beyond possibility. Former New Mexico House Speaker Ben Luján managed to get changed the state constitution, limiting property taxes from going up more than 3 percent per year as long as the house isn’t sold.
That was a noble attempt to address the inequity of rising property values on poor homeowners, but the rich guy’s house only goes up 3 percent, too.
Many political players believe Lujan’s experiment hasn’t achieved what he had hoped. Maybe it’s time to think differently. A principal residency exemption could be one avenue to pursue. Santa Fe needs a tax base that is more sustainable than the vagaries of gross receipts tax.
