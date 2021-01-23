At least three of the five Santa Fe County commissioners are supporting a good idea that should get broad support from the Santa Fe homebuilding community. They seek to align county rules with city rules for energy efficiency requirements in new homes.
Sounds logical. Sounds simple.
Unfortunately, it isn’t.
Getting it passed could be simple, but enforcing it will be a different matter.
The city has its own building inspection and enforcement department. The county does not. Sometimes it passes building regulations it can’t enforce.
When applying for a permit to build a home in the county, plans are submitted first to the county’s Land Use Department. It permits the right to develop and build on the property, not how something gets built on it.
After the county approves the development plan, the set is sealed and delivered to the state’s Construction Industries Division. The state reviews and approves the construction plans, does all inspections during construction and issues a certificate of occupancy upon completion. The county’s enforcement ability ends the day the plans head to the state.
That’s the problem. The state only enforces energy efficiency levels enshrined in state code. Santa Fe County commissioners want codes matching the stringency of the city’s codes which are better than the state’s codes.
The state’s default energy efficiency codes are prescriptive. They say exactly what builders can and cannot do. Ceiling insulation has to be this, wall insulation has to be that and windows need minimum ratings, etc. Builders who like it simple like prescriptive codes because they don’t require a lot of thinking.
The city of Santa Fe enforces a performance code, meaning it doesn’t care what you do just as long as a proper score is achieved on a scale of zero to 100, lower being better. The city mandates a Home Energy Rating System score of 60.
The city enforces that score by requiring builders to hire certified raters who score preliminary plans, inspect for compliance during construction and do final inspections and tests at the end to verify the final score is equal to or better than the preliminary score. The city gets the verifier’s compliance report and then does a final inspection to issue a certificate of occupancy.
The city process may sound more complicated, but its energy efficiency code is the simplest in the country. It is one sentence long: Get a HERS score of 60 or lower.
Recently adopted state energy efficiency codes have a number of options for compliance, the most detailed of which is the prescriptive path. However, the state code does recognize compliance if a rater says a home scores a 61. That score is considerably better than the presumed score a home following a prescriptive path would get, which is estimated to be in the mid-70s.
The problem is the state has no procedure in place for accepting a preliminary score prior to it issuing a permit, and there’s nothing to forestall the issuance of a certificate of occupancy until a score has been verified.
Santa Fe County should pass the ordinance requiring a HERS score of 61 on all new homes to roughly match the city’s 60. That helps architects and builders who build in both. Then the county should challenge the state to develop protocols to allow raters to enforce the performance option allowed in state code.
The county would not be asking the state to enforce a code more stringent than the baseline. It simply asks the state to delay issuance of a certificate of occupancy until a HERS rater, acting as an agent for the state as they do for the city, has satisfied the county requirement of a 61 or better.
