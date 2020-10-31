The Capital Improvement Advisory Committee, a nine-member group of citizens appointed by each city councilor and the mayor — a panel with three vacancies — has been asked to weigh in on proposed eligible projects that will be financed by city-issued bonds.
The bond question does not go to voters; the City Council decides. It’s paid back by gross receipts taxes collected by the city. Given the current and future shortage of such funds, it’s an open question whether the next round of necessary capital projects is urgent enough for funding or should be deferred for a couple years.
Full disclosure: I’m a member of the advisory committee and have been since it was formed nearly 20 years ago. A simple majority of voting members is required from the real estate and development communities.
Eligible projects are divided into four categories — roads, parks, police and fire. When impact fees are assessed on developments and building permits, they are divvied up between the four with the lion’s share going to roads.
Impact fee collections are rarely enough to pay for any proposed eligible projects. They are simply used to top off shortfalls. That’s especially true for roads. The list of eligible road projects, for instance, is north of $40 million, but the current amount in the impact fees roads fund is less than a tenth of that.
Since impact fees, by law, are only to be used for projects needed due to growth and not maintenance, an eligible project must justify itself to use impact fees.
New to the eligible project list in this cycle is funding for extending Richards Avenue to Cerrillos Road and across the Arroyo Chamisa. One can legitimately argue that growth has made the connection desirable so drivers can save 10 minutes of travel time between Rodeo Road and Cerrillos.
Another eligible project would improve North Guadalupe Street from West Alameda Street to Paseo de Peralta. Our visitors would love that.
Another is improving two-lane Henry Lynch Road between Rufina and Agua Fría streets. What a nightmare that is now.
These three and every other eligible road project, except one, have this in common: While worthy, none does anything for economic development or solving the housing shortage.
The exception is extending Paseo del Sol in Tierra Contenta. It alone could open a vast tract that was master-planned more than 25 years ago to hold up to 1,800 dwelling units, many of them affordable.
As a project, the road has been on the eligible list for a decade but gets passed over every time the city spends its money.
Why? Institutional ego.
The city apparently believes if the nonprofit Tierra Contenta Corp. wants a road, it can create one on its own. The corporation, which nearly went bankrupt after the 2008 housing crash, believes the road, which the city would own when completed, is a civic necessity.
The institutional stubbornness is unconscionable. The road needs to be built now. Unlike other eligible projects, it opens up development for housing. Unlike other projects, future construction generates millions of impact fees and millions of gross receipts tax. It’s a no-brainer.
If the city ponies up, it can demand higher levels of sustainability and affordable housing, most of which would be single-family detached homes and not multifamily apartments. The dire need for such homes is on the horizon. Santa Fe is peaking, finally, with new apartments just as their construction is falling in the rest of the country.
Millennials, now roughly 25 to 40 years old, are starting to have families. They’ll be moving out of apartments and seeking homes with yards. Santa Fe has one obvious spot, and that’s Tierra Contenta, served by Paseo del Sol. Build it and they will come.
