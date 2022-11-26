In 1985, graffiti on a wall outside the Harvard Housing Office in Cambridge, Mass., said “Hell is looking for an apartment in Cambridge. Heaven is finding one under rent control.”
At the time, I had a rent-controlled apartment in Central Square, halfway between Harvard and MIT. It wasn’t heavenly, but I was eternally grateful to have scored it a few years earlier.
Last week it was reported Sen. Linda Lopez, D-Albuquerque, intends to introduce a bill in the upcoming legislative session enabling Santa Fe and other New Mexico cities to pass rent control ordinances to address an affordable housing crisis.
Rent control is currently prohibited by state law. It should stay that way.
Unlike social justice efforts like raising minimum wages, which some economists believe has no deleterious impact on healthy economies, virtually all economists say rent control is disastrous in the long run even though wildly popular in the short run.
That’s why historical national rent control measures have been temporary, most notably to help young war veterans after both world wars. And then again by President Richard Nixon’s wage and price freezes of 1972 in response to double-digit inflation, which made rents unaffordable to the vast army of young Baby Boomers becoming independent.
Cambridge adopted controls in 1970 after Massachusetts passed enabling legislation. Then, in 1994, it abolished rent control after voters in a statewide referendum narrowly defeated it.
One thing rent control does not do is stimulate construction of new housing. Just the opposite. It also does not improve existing housing stock. Just the opposite. It also rarely helps those who need it most – people with lower incomes, the elderly and minorities.
For me, a 20-something waiter in a fancy Harvard Square restaurant, I got mine when a co-worker moved on to an Ivy League graduate school. The apartment had a history of turnover from one privileged middle-class kid to another. Although the neighborhood was racially diverse, mostly from young white kids moving into rent-controlled apartments, the landlord was fine with that demographic turnover.
The place was a dump. But like the proverbial Bower Bird, I attempted to lure a girlfriend to move in. I painted all the walls, retiled the bathroom, power-sanded and refinished the wood floors and landscaped the tiny back yard.
It set me back a bit, so I asked the landlord if he would forego a month’s rent in exchange for my work. He actually laughed. Long and hard. Then said no, I had done nothing to improve his position.
Absent the state referendum, Cambridge, might still have rent control. Mainly because its City Council became packed by “tenants’ rights” activists, who mostly lived in controlled apartments and got out the vote from the 50 percent of all units under control.
Cambridge did suffer a decline in municipal services because artificially low property values decreased property tax collections. To make up the loss, the city raised taxes on units not under control and on homeowners.
There is no question some people benefit from rent control. But who? And at whose expense?
A more equitable solution is a voucher system that pays the balance of a rent over what a renter can afford. The problem is, federal vouchers from HUD are capped below what landlords can get for market-rate apartments and homes in Santa Fe. Another problem is the perception that someone with voucher is a deadbeat slacker and a problem tenant.
A fully funded local affordable housing trust fund, even one funded with fees in lieu from unbuilt apartments, can fill the gap with secondary vouchers. The city can also make it illegal to refuse to rent to voucher holders. Both ideas would be better than rent control.