In 1985, graffiti on a wall outside the Harvard Housing Office in Cambridge, Mass., said “Hell is looking for an apartment in Cambridge. Heaven is finding one under rent control.”

At the time, I had a rent-controlled apartment in Central Square, halfway between Harvard and MIT. It wasn’t heavenly, but I was eternally grateful to have scored it a few years earlier.

Last week it was reported Sen. Linda Lopez, D-Albuquerque, intends to introduce a bill in the upcoming legislative session enabling Santa Fe and other New Mexico cities to pass rent control ordinances to address an affordable housing crisis.

