Kudos to Miles Conway, executive officer of the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association, for bringing to near-fruition the culmination of efforts begun almost 15 years ago. Soon, vigas will once again be allowed to support New Mexican roofs.

Conway is hosting a lunch Feb. 2 at the association’s offices to present accomplishments by key individuals who worked to bring about the long-overdue acceptance.

Nothing would have been possible without Rachel Wood, a New Mexico forestry professional, who went after and received grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The grants provided for two distinct but complementary pursuits.

Contact Kim Shanahan at kimboshanahan@gmail.com.

