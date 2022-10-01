Fall can be a flurry of activity. Holiday parties, next-quarter projections,
vacations, annual reviews and goal-setting. But have you noticed the
leaves changing on the mountains? The view is breathtaking and reminds
me to slow down. I want to plan now so I can play later, especially in ski
and snowboard season.
What does that have to do with credit, or you, for that matter? Good
credit today means better opportunities tomorrow. The difference
between good credit and bad can be measured in thousands of dollars
a year and hundreds of thousands over a lifetime.
What does your credit score affect?
Everything. Yes, really. Everything.
• Insurance premiums: For many, a low score means higher premiums.
Homeowners? As much as triple the cost. Auto? Double.
• Employment: Low scores can be a deal-breaker for employers. Why?
Combined with a background check, a low score suggests irresponsibility,
financial distress and poor organizational skills.
• Housing: Whether you rent or buy, count on your credit being checked.
Hopeful tenant? Landlords rely on scores to see who pays on time. Eager
homeowner? Mortgage lenders (like me) use scores to determine the
interest rate or cost of a loan. Since a credit score is a snapshot of someone’s
payment history, a higher score indicates a lower risk to lenders. People
with great credit scores are offered great mortgage rates.
• Buying with cash: If you don’t use credit, you don’t have a credit history.
No history? No trust. For lenders, one-off cash purchases don’t carry
the same weight as years of on-time monthly payments. It’s like comparing
one romantic weekend to a long and happy marriage. When
you finally opt to finance, what does your payment history say?
(Bonus: Planning to cash in your retirement and investment accounts?
Get informed first. Talk with your tax professional and financial advisor
before you cash out. The short-term tax consequences and the longterm
misses in market gains can be life-changing.)
What is my credit score?
You have up to three scores. Each score is based on the records of the
three credit bureaus: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. As lenders
report your credit activity with some or all of the bureaus, each score can
change. When you apply for financing, lenders and institutions access a
detailed report of your credit activity — not just a credit score — from all
three bureaus.
What can you do for your score today?
Check your score. Whether it’s a billing mistake or identity theft, an
unpaid $80 bill can quickly drop your score by 80 points. The Fair
Credit Reporting Act lets you request a free copy of your full report
every 12 months (such as one from annualcreditreport.com). And, no,
requesting a report or checking your own score does not lower it.
Avoid applying for every credit card or payment program you’re
offered. Each application initiates an inquiry, and too many inquiries
suggest financial instability. Rate shopping for a loan is okay if it’s short
(under 30 days), focused (one product: home, vehicle or student loans)
and infrequent (because lenders see every inquiry).
The quantity and age of your active lines of credit (loans, credit cards
and payment plans) and your credit balance (how much is available to
you and how much you use) also affect your score. Sudden changes,
such as opening or closing accounts, don’t always have the intended
effect, so check with your lender first.
Invest a little time in your future, even if it’s just checking your credit
score. From my experience helping hundreds of people finance their
homes, I know that a little effort today means more fun tomorrow.