You’ve got to feel sympathy for Santa Fe traffic engineers — they just can’t win.
Wherever and whenever a residential project is planned, the first, last and loudest complaint is about increased traffic. Which is largely true. More people, more housing, more traffic.
“Where’s the traffic study?” is a common cry. There always is one, but the studies are dense, hard to read and often, because they are ordered and paid for by developers, not believed.
“Corruption” is thrown around, as if uttering the word is proof of truth.
Traffic engineers I’ve known over the years are incorruptible and inevitably tell developers something they don’t want to hear — spend more money on offsite improvements the initial estimates never contemplated.
Traffic engineers see the future better than most, seemingly with social blinders that make them impervious to human emotional reality. The great architect of 20th century vehicular movement around New York City’s five boroughs, Robert Moses, was the poster child of heartless vision.
Santa Fe was not immune to wanton neighborhood destruction in service to the automobile. St. Francis Drive is proof. Twenty years of jawboning about the need, from the 1940s until the 1960s, finally ended with the cruelty of eminent domain bisecting the town. It created the east side/west side divide.
Compared to the Richards Avenue debate, 20 years seems quick.
When Interstate 25 was designed and built in the 1960s, an onramp/offramp was assumed at Richard Avenue. Easements were purchased and rights of ways dedicated, but it didn’t happen. There was nothing out there then. No community college, no Rancho Viejo, no Nava Adé, no Las Soleras. Just dusty rodeo grounds way out in the country across the Arroyo Chamiso from the brand-spanking-new Bellamah subdivision.
But the vision was always there in the cold logic of traffic engineers. The idea: Richards would become a major thoroughfare connecting I-25 in the south to West Alameda in the north.
When I lived off West Alameda out past Hansen’s Lumber in 1991, it was a narrow dirt road until city limits at the three-way stop at Calle Nopal. When it wasn’t a soupy, muddy mess from monsoons or snowmelt, rush-hour dust was thicker than London fog. The plan was to connect Richards somewhere near our house and pave a widened West Alameda into town.
That was the plan, anyway. But Debbie Jaramillo, whose neighborhood was off West Alameda near Torreon Park, said, in essence, “Not in my backyard you’re not.” She rode the “Stop Richards Avenue-West Alameda” bus onto a City Council seat in 1988 and then into the Mayor’s Office in 1994. That stopped the conversation cold for more than a decade.
Then in 2010, the Metropolitan Planning Organization hosted a public forum and sought input on connecting Richards from Rodeo Road to Cerrillos Road, which meant crossing Arroyo Chamiso. Unsurprisingly, passionate written responses from neighbors along the short route were overwhelmingly opposed.
Interestingly, city councilors from District 4, where affected neighbors live, have historically been in favor of the crossing connection or silently neutral. They can count votes.
Those immediately affected are far outnumbered by others in their district (and everybody else in town) who welcome easy access to Cerrillos Road from Rodeo Road without traveling down past the mall or snaking through rotaries and speed bumps in the Bellamah neighborhood.
You’ve got to hand it to traffic engineers. We may not like their conclusions, but they’re almost always right. Residents in potential new affordable housing to be built on city-acquired 28 acres along the arroyo also will find the connection convenient.