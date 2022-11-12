You’ve got to feel sympathy for Santa Fe traffic engineers — they just can’t win.

Wherever and whenever a residential project is planned, the first, last and loudest complaint is about increased traffic. Which is largely true. More people, more housing, more traffic.

“Where’s the traffic study?” is a common cry. There always is one, but the studies are dense, hard to read and often, because they are ordered and paid for by developers, not believed.

Contact Kim Shanahan at

kimboshanahan@gmail.com.

