Domestic water wells in New Mexico are for both drinking and fighting. Some claim a right to defend with Second Amendment hardware. Cities and counties can legally circumscribe their usage, but an automatic right to have one still exists today as it always has.
Before 1956, no permit was required to drill in the Rio Grande corridor. After 1956, permits from the Office of the State Engineer using a licensed driller were required, but approval was automatic with a nominal fee. Landowners were entitled to annually consume three acre-feet, which is almost a million gallons and enough water to sustain nearly 20 new homes built to Santa Fe’s current green-building codes.
The problem was calculating the quantity. With no requirement for installing meters to measure usage and no designated authority to read a meter if there were one, it was, and is, ineffective.
In 2006 the state engineer mandated, except for legitimate agricultural needs, domestic wells be limited to one acre-foot, about 326,000 gallons, enough for six new Santa Fe homes. That was progress but still no requirement for meters or meter-reading authorities.
The state engineer also established rules for areas near flowing rivers called domestic well management areas, which further restricted usage down to a quarter of an acre-foot of annual consumption. The theory being domestic wells within a mile of flowing rivers diminish surface flow by sucking water away from saturated ground under a river’s bed naturally replenished by the flowing water above.
So far, however, the state engineer has not officially designated any domestic well management areas, and even if there were any, there’s no requirement for meters or anyone to read them.
That doesn’t mean cities and counties can’t be more aggressive than the state, and Santa Fe city and county are. The county says you can’t drill a well if you’re within 300 feet of a county waterline. County waterlines are limited to a few high-density growth areas like the community college district or areas with groundwater contamination like the village of La Cienega.
All county water pipes flow from city pipes. The county does have its own water rights from tunnels under the Continental Divide via the San Juan-Chama Diversion flowing into Abiquiú Lake and down the Rio Grande.
The county’s Sustainable Land Development Code passed in 2008 stiffened voluntary domestic well rules the county established in 2002. The newer version allowed only a quarter acre-foot per year, required metering and said annual reports shall be voluntarily provided on monthly usage within the first two weeks of January.
Even casual readers of codes recognize the oxymoronic nature of “shall” and “voluntary.” But the code shows its seriousness by establishing penalties for not voluntarily providing reports. From meters read by homeowners. Or not. Mostly not.
At Tuesday’s city Water Conservation Committee meeting, the county’s sustainability manager said her office received annual reports that can be counted on one or two hands. Granted, most of the county’s 8,000 estimated domestic wells preceded its voluntary rules of 2002 or stricter voluntary rules of 2008, but the reporting is pathetic.
Even if every well with a meter did send in reports, forms are filled and filed by homeowners with no oversight by any authority. Supposedly the county can deny a certificate of occupancy for newly built homes with wells if meters aren’t installed, but with no inspectors to verify installation, it’s left to state building inspectors with no obligation for verification.
Avoiding homeowners with shotguns willing to fight over their well water may be the inherent intent of these feeble rules. Guess we can drink to that.