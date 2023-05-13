Domestic water wells in New Mexico are for both drinking and fighting. Some claim a right to defend with Second Amendment hardware. Cities and counties can legally circumscribe their usage, but an automatic right to have one still exists today as it always has.

Before 1956, no permit was required to drill in the Rio Grande corridor. After 1956, permits from the Office of the State Engineer using a licensed driller were required, but approval was automatic with a nominal fee. Landowners were entitled to annually consume three acre-feet, which is almost a million gallons and enough water to sustain nearly 20 new homes built to Santa Fe’s current green-building codes.

The problem was calculating the quantity. With no requirement for installing meters to measure usage and no designated authority to read a meter if there were one, it was, and is, ineffective.

Contact Kim Shanahan at kimboshanahan@gmail.com.

