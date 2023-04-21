Despite good intentions, requiring 15% affordable units in every apartment complex built at the midtown campus will not work and is a bad idea. That doesn’t mean there shouldn't be any affordable apartments. Indeed, all could be affordable. Just not “peppered” into market-rate projects.

Projects should be either all market rate or all affordable. With such a tight site, the notion that segregation by income is contrary to community harmony is false.

Proof already exists near the Lowe's Home Improvement store on Zafarano Road, where the last 4% Low Income Housing Tax Credit project built in Santa Fe happened more than a decade ago. There are two other large apartment complexes within a stone’s throw of the 100% affordable complex, but it’s doubtful anyone could tell its rents are fixed at half the price of those with no affordable units.

Contact Kim Shanahan at kimboshanahan@gmail.com.

