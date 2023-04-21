Despite good intentions, requiring 15% affordable units in every apartment complex built at the midtown campus will not work and is a bad idea. That doesn’t mean there shouldn't be any affordable apartments. Indeed, all could be affordable. Just not “peppered” into market-rate projects.
Projects should be either all market rate or all affordable. With such a tight site, the notion that segregation by income is contrary to community harmony is false.
Proof already exists near the Lowe's Home Improvement store on Zafarano Road, where the last 4% Low Income Housing Tax Credit project built in Santa Fe happened more than a decade ago. There are two other large apartment complexes within a stone’s throw of the 100% affordable complex, but it’s doubtful anyone could tell its rents are fixed at half the price of those with no affordable units.
Low Income Housing Tax Credits came from federal legislation in 1986. There are two kinds: 4% and 9%. Nearly 4 million affordable units have come on the market through the program since 1986. Federal credit allocations are provided to each state based on population. Credits are managed by Housing Finance Authorities.
The 9% credit projects are highly competitive and usually done by nonprofits using other sources of subsidies. Siler Yards, the most recent project in Santa Fe, was developed by the Daniel Werwath-led New Mexico Inter-Faith Housing after years of struggling for financing. Before that, The Housing Trust brought online Soleras Station. Santa Fe’s resident genius on tax credit projects is Ed Romero of Santa Fe Civic Housing Authority.
The 4% credit projects are noncompetitive, but when for-profit corporations do them in New Mexico, they are vetted by the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority to gain access to federal credits. Most 4% credit projects happen in large markets with high area median incomes and severe affordable apartment shortages.
For two corporations seeking to build near N.M. 14 and Interstate 25 — Lincoln Avenue Capital from Santa Monica, Calif., and Dominium out of Minneapolis — Santa Fe is a small market with relatively high incomes and a severe shortage of affordable rentals. Thus, their interest.
The advantage of 4% credit projects over Santa Fe’s ill-advised and historically impossible 15% mandate for market-rate apartments is more affordability for more years. Santa Fe’s plan keeps them affordable for five or 10 years, depending on levels of subsidized affordability. The 4% projects remain affordable for 30 years by federal law.
The 4% credit projects must also be 100% affordable, with average rents pegged to 60% of area median income. They can be blended with some rents going as high as 80%, but that means some are less than 60%. Exactly what Santa Fe needs. Rents are set so no one pays more than 30% of their gross income, and rents include all utilities.
Unlike Section 8 rental projects, where rents are pegged to 30% of whatever someone’s income is and can be very low, tax credit projects are pegged to area median income. People must have jobs and income to qualify for an apartment. That means over 30 years, rents rise as area income rises. People can’t be evicted if their income rises a little. They can stay with up to 140% of their initial qualifying income.
The two complexes just south of the city would bring 550 affordable apartments ranging from one to four bedrooms. The four-bedroom units are over 1,400 square feet. That’s family sized. Tenants must pass criminal background checks and follow rules because the deal is too good to lose.
If for-profit companies can do it on purchased land in the county, imagine what nonprofits could do with donated land at midtown.